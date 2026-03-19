Recognized for Security Investigation, Browser Isolation, and Most Innovative Next Generation Security

MCLEAN, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replica Cyber today announced it has been named a winner in three categories in the 2026 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity: Security Investigation, Browser Isolation, and Most Innovative Next Generation Security. The Globee Awards are a global recognition program honoring achievement across the cybersecurity industry, evaluated by experienced professionals and industry experts worldwide. Security teams continue to do more consequential work with less margin for error, and the environments they operate in have not kept pace. Investigations, dark web browsing, AI experimentation, sensitive collaboration: each is done in the available general-purpose infrastructure, controlled after the fact by policies layered on top. Replica starts from a different position: the environment where high-stakes work happens is the control, and these three awards each recognize a different dimension of that approach.

Replica awarded Best in Category for Browser Isolation and as the Most Innovative Next Generation Security Solution Post this Replica Cyber Wins Three 2026 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity: Replica Cyber Secure Environments Platform Recognized as Category Leader in Security Investigation, Browser Isolation, and as the Most Innovative Next Generation Security solution.

Security Investigation — Best of Category

Replica provides purpose-built secure environments that spin up immediately with the pre-built templates already configured for the work at hand. Every action is tied to identity, governed by policy, and logged automatically, giving investigators the ability to go deeper on cases they would otherwise avoid and giving security leaders defensible evidence trails when the work concludes. Replica secures the organization, the investigator and the mission.

Browser Isolation — Best of Category

Replica isolates the entire environment where browsing happens, not just the browser tabs. Analysts and automated processes get a complete workspace with its own identity, egress, and data-handling rules, running at full fidelity on the complex sites and dark web platforms where many browser isolation tools break down. Most tools in this category isolate a single browser session. Learn how Replica isolates any browser, any workflow, any tool, inside a governed environment built for the work.

Most Innovative Next Generation Security — Best of Category

Replica gives security, IT, and risk teams auditable environments for work that carries major organizational risk, such as incident investigations, AI pilots, sensitive transactions, third-party collaboration. Each can be isolated from production, tied to identity and policy, persistent while needed, and disposable when the work concludes. The innovation is a practical answer to where high-stakes work should live, not a new detection layer on the same fragile infrastructure.

"Winning in browser isolation was particularly meaningful. Most tools in that category isolate a single browser session. When you contain the work itself rather than just the window it happens in, you get real protection. These three awards together point to where the market is heading, and we are enthused the industry is recognizing the shift." -- Kristopher Schroeder, Co- Founder and CEO, Replica Cyber

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world. Your innovation, dedication, and leadership continue to advance cybersecurity and inspire progress across industries. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success." -- San Madan, President, Globee Awards

Meet with Replica Cyber during RSA Conference week in San Francisco, March 23 through 26.

View the full list of 2026 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

View the full list of 2026 judges: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/

About Replica Cyber

Replica is the secure environments platform for high-stakes work. Organizations use Replica's zero-trust isolated environments to safely innovate, investigate, and collaborate on their most sensitive work while protecting the mission, the organization, and the practitioner. Backed by a portfolio of 20+ patents and rooted in cyber counterintelligence tradecraft, Replica provides comprehensive visibility and control so security teams can support business acceleration without taking on unmanaged risk. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and federal government agencies, Replica is North America's first B Corporation-certified cybersecurity product company. See how it works at ReplicaCyber.com.

SOURCE Replica Cyber