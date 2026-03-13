Reply at NVIDIA GTC: Digital twins and physical AI driving the next stage of industrial value creation

CHICAGO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] will present at NVIDIA GTC from 16 to 19 March 2026 in San Jose, California, how companies can optimize real production and logistics processes, scale robotics and sustainably increase industrial performance using digital twin technology and physical AI. The conference is regarded as the most important international meeting point for AI developers, researchers and decision makers. This year, more than 30,000 participants from over 190 countries are expected to attend.

The focus will be on two concrete use cases that demonstrate how the digital and physical worlds can be effectively integrated in industrial environments: a development approach for self-learning edge AI in manufacturing and logistics, and an intelligent robot coordination system developed for the Otto Group.

On 17 March, Reply will present the solution "The AI Fast Lane for the Industrial Edge powered by NVIDIA on AWS" at the AWS stand #921, kiosk #7, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. The application validates and optimizes AI models on autonomous, connected edge devices such as robotic arms or mobile robots. It processes sensor data in real time, identifies performance gaps and automatically initiates retraining when required. A human in the loop approach ensures model quality. By integrating NVIDIA Omniverse with Isaac Sim, digital twin simulations are incorporated directly into the development process, allowing continuous improvements to be tested and efficiency gains to be validated using synthetic data. In this way, Reply addresses a key challenge for industry: enabling AI systems to learn in the field without interrupting operations.

From 16 to 19 March, Google and Reply jointly presents a solution for intelligent robot coordination combined with cloud-based robot simulation at the Google stand #513, kiosk #4. In this setup, NVIDIA Isaac Sim runs directly on Google Cloud G4 instances. This makes it possible to create highly precise digital twins of complex logistics environments without local workstations and to simulate and train diverse robot fleets on this basis. As a result, the validation process can be significantly accelerated before the systems are deployed in real environments.

The Otto Group will demonstrate how intelligent robot coordination works in practice on 17 March. Roboverse Reply has implemented a digital twin for the company that precisely replicates the warehouse, all robotic systems and their interactions. A robotic coordination layer connects this digital twin with fleet management and the warehouse management system. The result is centralized fleet coordination, predictive layout simulation and optimized processes even during peak periods. The Otto Group will present the project on 17 March from 3:00 to 3:40 p.m. in the session "Leverage Physical AI to Simulate and Orchestrate Robotic Fleets for Retail Fulfilment Centers."

By attending NVIDIA GTC, Reply is showcasing how digital simulation and physical automation are already being integrated in practice. Projects for the Otto Group and the industrial edge domain show how physical AI and precise digital twins work together to create new opportunities for industrial value generation.

