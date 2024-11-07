REPLY: COVU Transforms Customer Experience with Amazon Connect, Partnering with Storm Reply

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Reply , an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and member of the Reply network , has successfully implemented Amazon Connect for COVU , a leader in AI-native services for insurance agencies. This integration empowers COVU to enhance its customer experience, scale operations with a growing number of AI solutions, and drive business growth with a robust and flexible contact center platform.

COVU's contact center, the core of its operations, manages customer calls, text messages, web inquiries, and emails for numerous client agencies. As the company grew, COVU sought to replace its legacy system, which had limitations in visibility and call management. To further elevate its telephony capabilities, gain deeper insights into essential metrics like average wait times and abandonment rates, and build a foundation for rapidly developing new AI solutions, COVU partnered with Storm Reply to implement Amazon Connect, a cloud-based contact center system.

Storm Reply implemented several AI-driven features, including real-time call transcription, automated redaction of personally identifiable information (PII), and AI-powered call summaries. Additionally, sentiment analysis was integrated to help agents and supervisors proactively manage customer satisfaction.

Since implementing Amazon Connect, COVU has boosted efficiency and scalability, using AI-driven insights to handle more interactions without raising costs. Enhanced call routing and real-time insights have cut call abandonment rates by 20% and helped meet service level agreements, setting the stage for scalable growth. The integration of AWS telephony and SMS technology has further positioned COVU to quickly expand its AI capabilities, including the development of an AI voice agent that answers calls when human agents are busy, and creates tickets for operations staff, enhancing service efficiency. As a result, agent satisfaction has increased by over 250%.

Amin Zarshenas, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer at COVU shared, "With Amazon Connect's ability to seamlessly integrate with other AI services, we are poised to quickly launch new AI applications, drive operational efficiencies to foster business growth, and ensure success for our clients. This shift allows my leadership team and me to move beyond operational challenges and focus on strategic initiatives that fuel our company's growth."

Don Mishory, Managing Partner at Storm Reply, added, "By implementing Amazon Connect, we've empowered COVU to achieve remarkable efficiency and scalability. With AI-driven insights and advanced call routing, COVU has enhanced customer interactions while keeping operational costs steady. The integration of AWS technology has also paved the way for innovative solutions like an AI voice agent, significantly improving service efficiency and agent experience."

Learn more about how COVU enhanced its customer experience here.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Storm Reply

Storm Reply is a global leader in cloud-based solutions and services, specializing in the design and implementation of innovative Cloud infrastructures. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Storm Reply supports businesses in implementing cloud systems, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). Storm Reply helps enterprises leverage the cloud to drive business transformation and growth.

COVU

COVU is a tech-enabled partner for independent insurance agencies, offering an AI-powered platform that combines advanced technology with licensed support staff, market access, and expert advice. COVU's all-in-one solution helps insurance agencies focus on strategic growth, improve customer service, and future-proof their operations.

