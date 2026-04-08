Reply selected by Microsoft as Launch Partner for Agent 365, supporting the governance and scaling of AI agents

CHICAGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] has been confirmed one of a small number of Launch Partners for Agent 365, supporting the general availability of Microsoft's new platform designed to provide enterprise-grade governance, observability and lifecycle management for AI agents.

Microsoft Agent 365 introduces a structured framework enabling organizations to deploy, monitor and manage AI agents consistently across business functions. As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in core operational processes, Agent 365 provides clarity, control and accountability, ensuring that AI-driven activities remain transparent, secure and aligned with organizational objectives.

Drawing on the expertise of the Reply group company specialized in Microsoft technologies, Reply, as a Launch Partner, will support clients in operationalizing Agent 365 through a structured and scalable approach that combines technical enablement with governance design and adoption strategy, helping organizations move from isolated AI experimentation to coordinated, enterprise-wide agent ecosystems.

This approach translates into:

Assessment of AI and agent maturity across the organization

Design of governance, security and compliance frameworks for AI, Agents and Agentic Platform

Definition of observability and performance monitoring models

Configuration, roll-out and ongoing management of Agent 365

Adoption and change enablement programs to ensure sustainable business value

Reply brings consolidated experience in Microsoft technologies and enterprise AI transformation, combining strong technological capabilities with sector-specific knowledge across financial services, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications and the public sector. This expertise is reflected in large-scale, governed AI adoption programs such as the Copilot rollout at Lumen — where 93% utilization was achieved across the organization, more than 5,700 employees were trained through over 180 structured sessions, and dedicated governance and enablement frameworks were implemented to ensure transparency, control and measurable business impact. It is also demonstrated through the development of innovative AI-powered experiences like the "App to the Future" AI-scape room, built on Microsoft AI and low-code technologies to showcase how intelligent solutions can be securely designed, orchestrated and scaled within enterprise environments.

"The introduction of Microsoft Agent 365 marks an important step in the evolution of enterprise AI. As organizations move towards distributed networks of intelligent agents, governance, observability and lifecycle management become critical enablers of scale. Being confirmed as a Launch Partner reflects Reply's commitment to supporting clients in building structured, secure and measurable agent ecosystems, fully integrated within their enterprise architectures." Commented Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply.

Through this collaboration with Microsoft, Reply reinforces its commitment to enabling organizations to implement artificial intelligence responsibly and at scale, supporting long-term digital transformation objectives.

For more information, please visit: www.reply.com

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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