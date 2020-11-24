Report from Extraordinary General Meeting of ASSA ABLOY AB

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting today resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 1.85 per share.

The record date was set to Thursday 26 November 2020 and the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday 1 December 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the Extraordinary General Meeting was carried out solely through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation.

Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.assaabloy.com, within two weeks.



For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68



About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

