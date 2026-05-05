Report from the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) was held today on Tuesday 5 May 2026. The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals presented by the Board and the Nomination Committee.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the Board members Henrik Blomquist, Karen Lykke Sørensen, Pia Marions and Jón Sigurdsson, and to elect Nicklas Hansen and David T. Hansen as new Board members. Jón Sigurdsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Income Statements and Balance Sheets for the parent company and the group and resolved to distribute a dividend of SEK 1.10 per share. The record date for the dividend is Thursday 7 May 2026. Payment is expected to be made on Tuesday 12 May 2026.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the Board members and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to:

approve the Board's remuneration report for the financial year 2025;





determine remuneration to the Board members as follows: SEK 1,350,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 450,000 to each of the other Board members, SEK 160,000 to the Chairman and SEK 80,000 each to the other members of the Audit Committee, as well as SEK 100,000 to the Chairman and SEK 50,000 each to the other members of the Remuneration Committee;





re-elect Deloitte AB as Auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, with the authorised public accountant Anneli Pihl as Auditor in Charge;





determine that remuneration to the Auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices;





adopt procedure of the Nomination Committee;





adopt a long-term share incentive plan, including issue and transfer of warrants to the participants or to a third party;





authorise the Board to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on new issues of shares, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in further detail in the Board's proposal;





authorise the Board to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on acquisitions of own shares, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in further detail in the Board's proposal; and





amend the Articles of Association in accordance with the details set out in the Board's proposal.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 05-05-2026 18:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Pär Ihrskog, CFO

e-mail: [email protected]

phone: +46 (0) 31 721 80 00

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

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https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/report-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-vitrolife-ab--publ-,c4344174

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)