Report of payments to government agencies in 2020

BOLIDEN, Sweden, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland and Ireland that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2020.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CET on 12 May 2021.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

