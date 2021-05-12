Report of payments to government agencies in 2020

News provided by

Boliden

May 12, 2021, 03:19 ET

BOLIDEN, Sweden, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland and Ireland that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2020.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CET on 12 May 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/report-of-payments-to-government-agencies-in-2020,c3345833

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

Also from this source

Boliden : Q1 Interim Report 2021...

Investment in expansion of Boliden Kristineberg...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics