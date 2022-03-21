Report On Global and US Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size | Product, Key Players | Worth $22.30 Billion, by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

Mar 21, 2022, 09:37 ET
NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Pruritus Therapeutics industry gained revenue worth nearly US$ 10.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to accrue returns about US$ 22.30 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Pruritus Therapeutics market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 4.9% in 2022-2028. Apparently, Growth of pruritus therapeutics market over forecasting timeframe is owing to presence of huge unmet medical requirements along with launching of new products by reputed pharmaceutical firms. In addition to this, rise in occurrence of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis allergic contact dermatitis, urticarial, and cutaneous T-cell disorders will drive market trends. Apparently, surge in drug-induced disorders as well as disorders related to cholestatis, oncology, renal, liver, hematology, and neurology will boost expansion of pruritus therapeutics industry. Furthermore, reduced costs, technological breakthroughs, and supportive government laws will create new growth avenues for pruritus therapeutics industry.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Pruritus Therapeutics Market- By Product (Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Immunosuppressant, And Calcineurin Inhibitors) And By Disease Type (Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, And Urticaria): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.
Pruritus Therapeutics Market: Overview
Pruritus is an unpleasant sensation and a most common skin disease symptom leading an individual to scratch skin. It is a cutaneous symptom and if it is ignored can lead to chronic pain as well as severely impact quality of life. For instance, pruritus can cause sleep disturbance, anxiety, and attention-deficit or hyperactivity disorder. Furthermore, if left untreated it can cause psychiatric and systemic ailments. According to NIH researchers, studies have revealed that hemodialysis individuals prone to more itching have more probability that their lifespan can be reduced.
Furthermore, chronic pruritus, which is one of key dermatology symptoms, is intractable and has huge impact on quality of life. Apart from this, the ailment is associated with psychological, systemic, and neurologic disorders. As per reports, pathogenesis of chronic pruritus is acute and can result in inflammation in cell tissues. Additionally, increase in knowledge of chronic pruritus pathogenesis coupled with access to high quality data from clinical experiments has resulted in emergence of new therapies for treating pruritus. These drug treatments are also anticipated to be utilized in routine dermatology medical practice. They are opioidergic medicines such as kappa-opioid agonists & mu-opioid antagonists, Janus Kinase inhibitors, neurokinin-1 receptor antagonists, biologic medicines, histamine H4 receptor antagonists, ileal bile acid transport inhibitors, and aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonists.
Industry Dynamics:
Pruritus Therapeutics Market: Growth Dynamics
Rise in occurrence of skin itching symptoms causing psoriasis, dermatitis, and urticarial will drive pruritus therapeutics market growth. In addition to this, high unmet healthcare requirements and launching of novel products including Bilastine and REMITECH drugs are predicted to contribute majorly towards market profits. Low drug costs and willingness of subjects to take treatment will prompt expansion of industry in next few years. High opportunity costs for treating skin diseases such as psoriasis will proliferate expansion of pruritus therapeutics industry over ensuing years.
In addition to this, large-scale use of barrier repair creams, moisturizers, and emollients is a key to pruritus treatment and helps in minimizing pruritus with help of enhanced barrier activities. Furthermore, topical corticosteroids are utilized for providing relief to patients having itching sensations and inflammatory skin ailments including psoriasis. However, topical calcineurin inhibitors, pimecrolimus, and tacrolimus have proved to be effective in alleviating pruritus in subjects suffering from atopic dermatitis. Additionally, azathioprine, doxepins, cyclosporine, oral antihistamines, menthol, capsaicin, topical salicylic acid, neuroleptics, aprepitant, and topical cannabinoids have proved effective in treatment of pruritus. All these aforementioned aspects will result in enlarged expansion of pruritus therapeutics market. Clinical studies have proved that drugs such as NGX-100, TS-022, and Methylnaltrexone have huge potential of effectively treating pruritus, thereby steering market trends.
Corticosteroids Segment To Dominate Pruritus Therapeutics Market Growth In 2022-2028
Surge in size of segment over forecast timespan is subject to extensive use of corticosteroids in treating psoriasis. In addition to this, corticosteroids are first-line of drug therapy used for treating pruritus. This will boost its use as a key pruritus therapeutics agent, thereby driving segmental growth.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Pruritus Therapeutics Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Pruritus Therapeutics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.9% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Pruritus Therapeutics Market was valued approximately USD 10.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 22.30 billion by 2028.
- Occurrence of psoriasis in the U.S. was nearly 20% in children and about 4% in grown-ups.
Report Scope:
Regional Dominance:
North America to Account Majorly Towards Regional Market Share By 2028
Growth of regional market over forecasting timeline can be credited to launching of new therapeutic products and approval of generic medicines by U.S. FDA for treating pruritus & chronic pruritus such as psoriasis. Apart from this, supportive government regulations pertaining to pruritus treatment will spur regional market surge. According to NIH researchers, in 2011, occurrence of psoriasis in the U.S. was nearly 20% in children and about 4% in grown-ups.
Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is segmented as follows:
Pruritus Therapeutics Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)
- Corticosteroids
- Antihistamines
- Local Anesthetics
- Counterirritants
- Immunosuppressant
- Calcineurin Inhibitors
Pruritus Therapeutics Market: By Disease Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Allergic Contact Dermatitis
- Urticaria
Pruritus Therapeutics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
