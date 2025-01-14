Report: Only 27% of States Prepared to Sustain K-12 Digital Access as Federal Programs End

SETDA's Universal Connectivity Imperative report outlines strategies to prevent millions of students from losing internet access and further falling behind.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SETDA, the principal association representing state and territorial educational technology and digital learning leaders, today released a new report, Universal Connectivity Imperative: Sustaining Progress to Close the Digital Access Divide in K-12 Education, revealing that only 27% of states have plans to sustain K-12 digital access as key federal programs expire.

"Universal connectivity is more than just internet access—it's about addressing the digital divide to ensure every student is prepared for post-secondary success," said Julia Fallon, Executive Director at SETDA. "Nearly every career pathway today demands tech literacy and digital citizenship skills—not just the jobs of tomorrow. This report provides evidence-based strategies and actionable policy recommendations to help education leaders and state and federal policymakers close the digital divide and build sustainable systems that ensure all students thrive beyond K-12 education."

The release of the Universal Connectivity Imperative report comes at a critical time as several federal programs that bolstered student connectivity during and after the pandemic – including the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) – have ended, and new state and federal leaders begin their policymaking cycles following the 2024 elections.

The report, informed by federal, state, and local government leaders, researchers, nonprofit organizations, industry representatives, and K-12 students and teachers, builds upon SETDA's previous research, including the Broadband Imperative series and recent State EdTech Trends reports. Key findings include:

Funding Sustainability is a Major Challenge: Only 27% of states have plans to sustain funding for technology initiatives previously supported by federal relief programs, despite 92% of school districts having used ESSER funds for educational technology.

Only 27% of states have plans to sustain funding for technology initiatives previously supported by federal relief programs, despite 92% of school districts having used ESSER funds for educational technology. Digital Skills Gap Persists: While 72% of students receive digital skills development support, just 24% of families receive similar assistance – creating barriers to reinforcing these critical skills at home.

While 72% of students receive digital skills development support, just 24% of families receive similar assistance – creating barriers to reinforcing these critical skills at home. Cybersecurity Remains Top Priority: With K-12 schools facing increasing cyber threats and costs ranging from $50,000 to $1 million per incident, state leaders consistently rank cybersecurity as their top technology concern.

With K-12 schools facing increasing cyber threats and costs ranging from to per incident, state leaders consistently rank cybersecurity as their top technology concern. Affordability Barriers Continue: Nearly three million households risk losing internet service with the ACP's sunset, while 8.3 million may need to downgrade to slower plans – directly impacting K-12 students' ability to learn.

"States have made remarkable progress in connecting students to learning opportunities, but we're at a critical juncture," said Doug Casey, Executive Director of the Connecticut Commission for Educational Technology and SETDA board member. "This report provides a clear roadmap for maintaining momentum through policy solutions that address not just access, but the full spectrum of digital inclusion."

The report also provides specific policy recommendations to close the digital divide in education. It calls for reliable internet access for all K-12 students that meets updated FCC broadband benchmarks and emphasizes the need for individual, regularly updated internet-enabled devices. The report also highlights the importance of developing digital skills aligned with community-developed learning standards, ensuring robust student privacy and data security, and creating inclusive, accessible digital tools and platforms to support all learning opportunities.

