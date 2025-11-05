SETDA Releases National Guide on Strategic Professional Learning Investments to Close the Digital Design Divide

New research and a national framework from SETDA show how states and districts can use Title II-A and braided funding to build sustained educator capacity and transform teaching with technology.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SETDA , the principal association representing state and territorial educational technology and digital learning leaders, today released Improving Professional Learning Systems to Better Support Today's Educators: How Title II, Part A Offers a Model for State and Local Leadership. This is a comprehensive guide addressing the persistent gap between technology access and meaningful classroom integration.

"Connectivity is the foundation, not the finish line. Closing the digital design divide is how we make equitable, technology-enabled learning a reality for all students," said Julia Fallon, Executive Director of SETDA. "This guide translates research into actionable strategies for states and districts to sustain professional learning, strengthen instructional design, and modernize systems that support great teaching."

The guide, developed in partnership with FullScale , ISTE+ASCD , and Learning Forward and supported by Google.org , draws on national research with 24 state education agencies and 76 local education agencies. It provides evidence-based strategies for leveraging Title II-A and other funding streams to support sustained, high-quality professional learning focused on technology and AI integration.

The research reveals significant gaps in current practice. In 2022-23 , while over 60% of Title II-A funds were spent on professional development, much of it took the form of short-term workshops rather than sustained strategies. Only nine states prioritized these funds for technology training, and fewer than 40% of local education agencies used them to advance technology-related professional learning.

Key research findings from this report include:

Definitions of quality are inconsistent and incomplete. Few state and local agencies have a formal definition of student-centered instruction enabled through technology, and even fewer have a clear picture of how professional learning can support this instruction.

Funding patterns default to tool training over instructional strategy. Many state and local leaders described using Title II-A dollars for short-term training on specific platforms rather than building durable educator capacity through frameworks like the ISTE Standards for Educators or Universal Design for Learning .

or . Evaluation focuses on compliance rather than improvement. While state and local agencies track fund usage, monitoring often emphasizes compliance with laws and regulations rather than using evidence to understand impact and refine practices.

The field lacks well-documented models. State and local leaders can point to broad categories of effective work–coaching, professional learning communities, inquiry cycles–but struggle to name specific, well-documented programs with evidence of success.

"Educators deserve professional learning that begins with real classroom challenges and demonstrates how technology can meaningfully address them. This guide offers the frameworks and practical examples leaders need to move beyond one-off tool training and build the sustained support systems that strengthen instructional capacity over time," said Joseph South, Chief Innovation Officer, at ISTE+ASCD.

The guide offers detailed recommendations for both state and local education leaders, including strategies to diversify and braid funding sources, build cross-functional leadership teams, anchor professional learning in long-term instructional outcomes, and establish systems for continuous improvement. It emphasizes that Title II-A, while not the only funding source available, offers a flexible and powerful model for how professional learning investments can drive instructional transformation when strategically aligned with clear definitions of quality and sustained support structures.

"Ensuring that every educator has the knowledge and skills to effectively leverage new technology in the service of learning requires more than one-off professional development–it demands sustained, collaborative systems that directly advance instructional improvement," said Dr. Beth Rabbitt, co-CEO at FullScale. "The practices highlighted in this guide show how aligning funding, policy, and practice around a shared vision can build the educator capacity needed for technology to serve as a true catalyst for deeper learning."

"We know that high-quality professional learning is necessary to unlock the immense potential of AI and technology resources as levers for transformative teaching and learning," according to Frederick Brown, President and CEO of Learning Forward. "At Learning Forward, we are excited that this new report is available to guide state and district leaders as they make critical resource decisions that will best serve students and prepare them for future success."

For more information and to read the full report, visit the link here .

About SETDA

SETDA is the principal association representing U.S. state and territorial educational technology and digital learning leaders. Through a broad array of programs and advocacy, SETDA builds member capacity and engages partners to empower the education community in leveraging technology for learning, teaching, and school operations. For more information, please visit our website setda.org or follow us on LinkedIn .

About FullScale

FullScale unites education leaders and organizations together to drive collective learning, action, and systems transformation. We break silos, bridge divides, lift up new evidence and unseen innovations, and accelerate change for lasting impact for every learner.

About Learning Forward

Learning Forward is a professional membership association committed to advancing high-quality professional learning in public education systems worldwide. More information is available at learningforward.org.

About ISTE+ASCD

In 2023, ISTE and ASCD merged to create a unified organization dedicated to ensuring every student has an amazing learning experience every day. Today, ISTE+ASCD is the largest innovation-focused education non-profit worldwide, serving over a million educators in every US state and over 100 countries around the world. ISTE+ASCD offers inspiring events, professional certifications, dynamic member communities, and innovative thought leadership to help educators create transformational learning experiences.

