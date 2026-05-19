Report Warns Distrust in Elections Threatens Business Confidence and Economic Stability

CED Calls for Stronger Election Integrity, Civic Participation, and Public Trust Ahead of the 2026 Midterms

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, growing distrust in elections poses a threat to both democracy and the economy.

A new report from the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Conference Board, warns that secure, credible, and accessible elections are essential to business confidence, economic stability, and the long-term strength of American democracy.

The report, A Stable Democracy at 250: Trusted Elections as the Foundation, outlines a series of recommendations to strengthen election integrity, safeguard election infrastructure, counter disinformation, and encourage civic participation in advance of the 2026 midterm elections. It emphasizes that election integrity should not be viewed as a partisan issue, but as a national imperative essential to maintaining public trust and economic resilience.

"At a time of declining trust in institutions, the business community remains one of the most trusted voices in American life. Business leaders play an important role in encouraging civic participation, supporting trusted sources of information, and helping strengthen confidence in elections," said David K. Young, President of CED. Recommendations include:

The Role of the Business Community

Capitalism and democracy are intrinsically connected. Yet, trust in both has declined.

Americans place high trust in the business community; it can maintain that trust by engaging all stakeholders on the importance of supporting existing electoral processes.

The business community has the opportunity to enable civic participation and provide accommodations for eligible employees to participate in the democratic process.

The Administration of Elections

Proper administration of free and fair elections is central to an effective and trustworthy democracy.

Pre-election audits and transparent processes help identify and resolve issues well before Election Day and strengthen confidence in elections.

Ongoing attention to the security of voter registration systems, voting equipment, and broader election infrastructure underpin public trust.

The Conduct of Elections

Everyone who is legally eligible to vote should have the opportunity to do so safely, securely, and conveniently.

A range of voting options—including in-person voting, early voting, and voting by mail—helps accommodate diverse needs if security and integrity are upheld.

Election administrators must remain vigilant against intimidation or interference.

Protecting election workers and voters is a pivotal obligation.

Timely and accurate vote counting, using reliable procedures and safeguards, bolsters public confidence.

The Federal, State, and Local Roles

The Constitution assigns primary responsibility for election administration to the states, reflecting the country's federal structure.

Nonpartisan and bipartisan approaches at the state and local level play a critical role in maintaining public trust.

The Federal government plays an important supporting role, particularly in areas such as cybersecurity.

Information Integrity Risks

The modern information environment presents new and rapidly evolving challenges, including deepfakes, disinformation, and manipulated content. Public education is important to help voters navigate information responsibly.

Candidates and institutions can reaffirm standards of integrity in their communications.

Addressing emerging risks may require thoughtful approaches, including transparency and appropriate safeguards; growing threats may eventually require further regulation at the Federal or state level.

Voters

An informed electorate is the bedrock of democracy. Public education efforts should clearly communicate how, when, and where to vote.

Open dialogue and debate among candidates strengthen democratic participation, public awareness, and accountability.

Business Leaders

Business leaders can emphasize the importance of voting in building a strong civil society and ensuring economic prosperity.

Business leaders can serve as a trustworthy resource on the voting process.

Business leaders, through their employee communications and company policies, can encourage eligible employees to vote and to serve as poll workers.

Business leaders can enhance and expand existing efforts to understand how the public interprets AI-generated media.

Business leaders, working with Congress, can positively impact existing efforts to enable voters to identify misinformation and disinformation. Best practices in identifying synthetic media should be spread widely.

Business leaders play a critical role in disseminating accurate information from official government sources on voting processes and security measures, while also supporting broad civic participation and a strong citizenry. The Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy Center of The Conference Board®, is offering a toolkit to assist in this process.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the Member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. TCB.org l Learn about Membership

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees. TCB.org/us/Committee-Economic-Development

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)