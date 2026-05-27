Reporting Xpress Launches RaiseTell, A New Constituent Intelligence Platform for Nonprofits

Built to help nonprofits see the patterns in their donor data and know exactly what to do next.

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporting Xpress, the industry leader in custom financial and fundraising reporting solutions, today announced the launch of RaiseTell — a new Constituent Intelligence platform purpose-built to help nonprofits see the patterns in their donor data, act with confidence, and grow revenue without guesswork.

RaiseTell

With RaiseTell, Reporting Xpress expands beyond reporting into a new category entirely. While Reporting Xpress continues to serve organizations with best-in-class financial and fundraising reporting, RaiseTell addresses a distinct challenge — helping development teams move from data overload to decisive action.

RaiseTell launches live at the Virtuous Respond Conference (May 27–29, Dallas, TX), where attendees can experience the platform firsthand — including the debut of Zeke, RaiseTell's AI advisor built to guide development officers through deeper data insights and direct appropriate actions.

"After years of building custom reports for nonprofit teams, one thing became undeniably clear — the data was always there. The patterns were always there. What was missing was a way to see them clearly and act on them with confidence. RaiseTell is the answer to that." — Joel Weinbach, Co-Founder

The Nonprofit Sector Is at an Inflection Point

AI is reshaping how organizations compete and grow — and nonprofits are no exception. The development teams that win the next decade won't be the ones with the biggest budgets. They'll be the ones who see their data clearly and act faster than anyone else.

Donor dollars are finite. Competition for giving is intensifying. Organizations that lean into constituent intelligence — using data proactively to understand, engage, and retain donors — will capture an outsized share of wallet. Those still relying on historical reports will fall further behind.

The shift from standard reporting to constituent intelligence isn't just a technology upgrade — it's a strategic one. Reports tell you what happened. Constituent intelligence tells you what to do next.

A New Category for a Real Problem

Most development teams aren't struggling because they lack data. They're struggling because they lack clarity. The patterns that reveal who to prioritize, when to reach out, and what ask will land — they're buried in noise, disconnected systems, and unclear reporting.

RaiseTell's Constituent Intelligence Platform transforms complex donor data into simple, actionable insights — powered by over 200 prebuilt analytics rooted in proven frameworks including RFM (Recency, Frequency, Monetary Value) and Waterfall Analysis. Organizations move from reactive fundraising to a proactive, intentional strategy that drives revenue growth and stronger donor relationships.

At its core, RaiseTell delivers:

Insights that surface revenue opportunities and risks in real time

Clear recommendations on who to prioritize and when to act

Guided execution that aligns teams around the highest-impact actions

Introducing Zeke: Your AI Advisor for Smarter Fundraising

For teams ready to go further, RaiseTell Pro includes Zeke — the next generation of Xpress Analytics, reimagined as an AI advisor. Zeke works like the extra data analyst your team never had budget for, and who never clocks out. Ask a question in plain English. Get the answer in seconds. No tickets, no backlog, no time taken away from your donors.

Faster Time to Value

RaiseTell is designed for speed and simplicity — implementation in as little as 48 hours, guided onboarding with a structured 30-day roadmap, and immediate visibility into revenue opportunities from day one.

About RaiseTell

RaiseTell is a constituent intelligence platform that helps organizations understand their donors' behavior and drive predictable growth. We turn complex data into clear insights — revealing the patterns that show who to prioritize, where to focus, and when to act. Reporting Xpress, a RaiseTell company, continues to provide industry-leading custom financial and fundraising reporting solutions. Learn more at www.raisetell.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Katie Hall, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(803) 477-3108

www.raisetell.com

SOURCE Reporting Xpress