Represent Your Town on the ASES National Solar Tour

The National Solar Tour helps to spread solar contagion, where homes, businesses, schools, and other organizations across the country open their doors, yards and roofs to neighbors who are looking to learn more about how they can utilize renewable energy. It is about neighbors talking to each other about solar, energy efficiency, other sustainable upgrades, financing, recommendations on installers, local laws or issues.

Make sure your town or city is represented by organizing a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site in your neighborhood or virtually. Tour organizers can host Local Solar Tours and Solar Sites completely outside, inside with masks and social distancing, fully virtual or do a mix of virtual and in-person. However you decide to host a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site, you will help the National Solar Tour empower people to learn about solar technology and the process of going solar from others. See the current list of planned tour sites on the National Solar Tour map .

"The National Solar Tour inspires people across the country to make sustainable energy choices," said Carly Rixham, ASES Executive Director. "Going solar allows people to reduce costs, support energy independence and reduce carbon emissions."

This year's National Solar Tour is looking to engage over 50,000 attendees and hosts of Solar Sites and Local Solar Tours. The Tour is striving to have participation from all 50 states, with a special presence in rural areas and low-middle income (LMI) communities.

Solar Sites can feature solar, other renewable energy, and energy efficient technologies. Organizers interested in hosting a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site can sign up to participate by August 15th at nationalsolartour.org/signup .

ASES is the nation's leading association of renewable energy professionals and advocates. The organization has 40+ Chapters, including Student Chapters. ASES publishes the award-winning Solar Today magazine and the e-newsletter [email protected] for renewable energy professionals and hosts monthly webinars for the ASES Webinar Series . The organization will also be hosting the 50th annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2021: Empowering a Sustainable Future in Boulder, CO and online from August 3-6, 2021. This will be ASES's first ever hybrid conference. Learn more and register today at ases.org/conference .

If you have any questions about hosting or attending Local Solar Tours or Solar Sites or if you are interested in partnering with the National Solar Tour, contact [email protected] .

For National Solar Tour sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

Related Links

http://www.ases.org

