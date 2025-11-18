RepRisk launches industry-first thematic Due Diligence Scores on its Platform

Enhancing client flexibility, RepRisk now offers transparent, granular risk scores for due diligence through the RepRisk Platform and API, complementing their delivery via Data Feeds.

ZURICH, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepRisk , the world's most respected DaaS company for reputational risks and responsible business conduct, introduced its Due Diligence Scores on the RepRisk Platform and via API, delivering actionable, thematic risk metrics across all data delivery channels. Ushering in the next generation of business-conduct risk management, the scores assess key risk factors – from biodiversity to human rights – on a scale from 0 (low risk) to 100 (extremely high risk), enabling fast, focused insight into a company's risk profile.

This chart shows the varying levels of risk exposure for a selection of S&P 500® companies across 29 individual risk scores in the Due Diligence Scores human rights package. Each vertical of dots represents a single company.

Recognizing that companies may face varying levels of exposure across different areas, disaggregated scores enable decision-makers to focus on the risk factors most relevant to them. RepRisk Due Diligence Scores – introduced last June for Data Feed clients – are now also available via the RepRisk Platform and API.1 This expansion empowers clients to make faster, more informed decisions by integrating granular risk insights directly into their workflows through the RepRisk Platform, automated API connections, or existing Data Feed delivery, with availability via select channel partners, such as Snowflake.

"For a long time, banks, asset managers, and corporates have been seeking readily deployable thematic risk metrics to streamline due diligence when making financing or investment decisions, engaging new suppliers, or expanding operations," commented Philipp Aeby, CEO and Co-Founder at RepRisk. "With RepRisk Due Diligence Scores, organizations of any size and scope can easily access decision-ready, granular risk metrics through the RepRisk Platform, Data Feeds, and API – pinpointing risk where it matters most."

Clients can select from a range of ready-to-use packages or customize their own set from 200+ individual scores to align with their specific risk priorities. The scores comprise individual business conduct pillars, frameworks, and regulations such as SDG, SASB, SFDR, the German Supply Chain Act and Modern Slavery acts, and specific issues, ranging from human rights and biodiversity to climate and greenwashing.

A report by RepRisk shows how decision-makers benefit from disaggregated, decision‑ready metrics: Using a case study of anonymized S&P 500 companies, the report demonstrates how the Due Diligence Scores for 29 social risk factors reveal materially different risk profiles by company, as shown in the figure below. For example, a large aviation company has extreme‑risk exposure associated with products (health and environmental issues), but low‑risk exposure to issues related to privacy and cyberattacks. The report also illustrates how Due Diligence Scores can support compliance efforts under Modern Slavery Acts in the UK, US, and Australia – turning granular risk signals into actionable due‑diligence outcomes.

Amid growing – and at times uncertain – regulatory demands, most recently the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), investors and companies are increasingly relying on granular, timely data to ensure compliance. They are implementing robust due diligence and risk management processes, moving beyond annual sustainability disclosures toward proactive management of business conduct risks. Organizations that embrace this paradigm shift not only safeguard regulatory compliance but also protect long-term value for shareholders, stakeholders, and society at large.

1 Due Diligence Scores are informed by RepRisk's comprehensive business conduct database, which covers 300,000+ companies globally, and takes an outside-in approach, disregarding self-reported information from companies. Combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, and a proven methodology at the core, RepRisk data is powered by a daily screening of 2.5 million+ documents from 150,000+ sources in 23 languages. The result is relevant, accurate, and timely data that supports due diligence and risk management across industries and functions.

