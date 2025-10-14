Trusted for its relevant coverage and unparalleled accuracy, RepRisk's AI-powered data, guided by human expertise, is now integrated across the JPX-Nikkei 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap indices.

ZURICH, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepRisk, the world's most respected DaaS company for reputational risks and responsible business conduct, announced that its data is now used for the periodic review of eligible constituents of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index. Powered by two decades of human-labeled data and a consistent, rules-based methodology, RepRisk uniquely combines advanced AI with deep human expertise to empower the global investment and index community with trusted risk insights.

RepRisk’s AI-powered data drives transparency across JPX-Nikkei Indices.

Launched in 2014 and 2017 respectively, the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index are stock indices calculated by JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. and Nikkei Inc. By using the RepRisk Index (RRI) for the periodic review of their eligible constituents, the index providers aim to strengthen their concept, "the new stock index composed of 'companies with high appeal for investors', which meet the requirements of global investment standards, such as efficient use of capital and investor-focused management perspectives".1

"We are proud to enable JPX's initiative to promote responsible business conduct and risk transparency by providing our RepRisk Index as an accurate and objective indicator", commented Philipp Aeby, CEO and Co-founder at RepRisk.

"In recent years, corporate social responsibility has become an increasingly important issue, leading to an elevated risk of damage to corporate value as a result of potential reputation decline. By introducing RepRisk's RRI, we aim to further improve the concepts of stock indices such as the JPX-Nikkei Index 400", commented Daisuke Tanaka, Director of the Index Business Department at JPX Market Innovation & Research.

According to their guidebooks, both indices will exclude from the pool of eligible constituents any company with an RRI of 75 or higher within one year before the base date during the periodic review, indicating an extremely high risk.2 The RRI dynamically captures and quantifies a company's or project's reputational risk exposure to reputational risk issues, enabling comparison with peer companies and tracking risk trends over time. Reflecting RepRisk's independent and impartial outside-in perspective, the RRI measures a company's actual risk management performance rather than its stated goals and policies.

RepRisk takes an objective, rules-based 'outside-in' approach – to business conduct and reputational risk – drawing only from public sources and stakeholders, and never from company self-disclosures. Its data is already integrated into leading benchmarks, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the FTSE4Good Index Series, and the J.P. Morgan ESG (JESG) Suite of indices.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is the world's most respected Data as a Service (DaaS) company for reputational risks and responsible business conduct. Since 2007, RepRisk's data has been trusted by the world's leading banks, investment managers, Fortune 500 companies, sovereign wealth funds, and organizations such as the OECD and UN. Combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, and a proven methodology at the core, RepRisk's solutions bring peace of mind, enabling clients to 'know more, be sure, and act faster'. Our pioneering solutions help to strengthen due diligence processes across business conduct topics, such as biodiversity, deforestation, human rights, and corruption, empowering clients to identify, monitor, and mitigate reputational, compliance, and financial risks. Headquartered in Zurich, and with offices in Toronto, New York, London, Berlin, Manila, and Tokyo, we stay close to clients and bring an independent lens to the industry. United by our shared belief in the power of data, our 400 people are proud to be setting the global standard for business conduct data and driving positive change through transparency. Visit us at reprisk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

