REPROCELL Receives Commercialization Award from Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund to Advance Universal, Hypoimmune iPSC Platforms

BELTSVILLE, Md., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPROCELL (TYO: 4978) today announced that it has received a competitive Commercialization Award from the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF). The funding will support the development of clinical grade, hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) seed stocks for clinical applications. The award is part of MSCRF's latest funding cycle dedicated to accelerating regenerative medicine technologies and stem cell-based therapies across Maryland.

The funded project aims to manufacture clinical grade hypoimmune iPSCs by combining REPROCELL's proprietary StemRNA™ reprogramming platform with StemEdit, a novel, AI-designed CRISPR-based gene editing technology. To ensure widespread availability of this universal cell technology, the new lines will be manufactured in REPROCELL's state-of-the-art U.S. cleanrooms, supported by the generation of a regulatory Drug Master File (DMF).

Additionally, the program will advance the development of a modular "landing pad" platform. This technology enables the precise insertion of therapeutic genes into genomic safe harbor loci within the iPSCs. REPROCELL anticipates that this plug-and-play approach will significantly simplify development workflows for future cell and gene therapies while vastly improving manufacturing scalability and consistency.

"Universal donor cell therapies represent one of the most critical frontiers for regenerative medicine, yet scalable manufacturing and immune compatibility remain major barriers for the field," said Rama Modali, CEO of REPROCELL USA Inc. "This award validates and supports our efforts to develop clinically relevant, hypoimmune iPSC platforms that seamlessly integrate AI-powered gene editing, GMP-compliant manufacturing, and modular engineering into a single workflow. We believe these technologies will accelerate timelines for therapeutic developers and expand patient access to next-generation cell therapies."

"MSCRF's mission is to advance stem cell and regenerative medicine research and innovation in Maryland through competitive, non-dilutive funding," said Ruchika Nijhara, Ph.D, executive director of MSCRF. "We are pleased to support projects that contribute to the growth of this important field and help strengthen Maryland's life sciences ecosystem." Demand for hypoimmune iPSC technologies continues to surge as the cell therapy industry shifts toward scalable, allogeneic ("off-the-shelf") approaches. By eliminating the need for patient-specific manufacturing and reducing dependence on long-term immunosuppression, REPROCELL's platform is uniquely positioned to address the critical bottlenecks facing modern medicine.

About REPROCELL

REPROCELL provides integrated stem cell, gene editing, and GMP manufacturing solutions supporting the entire path from discovery to clinical translation. With clinical grade iPSC generation (StemRNA™ Clinical iPSC), StemEdit gene editing, and GMP banking capability, REPROCELL serves academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical organizations seeking reliable, regulatory ready cell starting materials and services.

Website: www.REPROCELL.com

About the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund

Established under the Maryland Stem Cell Research Act of 2006 and overseen by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission, the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund provides competitive, non-dilutive funding to advance stem cell and regenerative medicine research and innovation in Maryland. MSCRF supports academic and industry projects across the development continuum, from discovery through clinical translation, commercialization, and manufacturing.

Website: www.MSCRF.com

SOURCE REPROCELL USA