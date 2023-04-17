Reps. Seth Moulton and Chris Stewart to Discuss 9-8-8 and Future of Mental Health Policy at Event Tomorrow

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 18th, Reps. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Chris Stewart (R-UT) will appear together for a bipartisan conversation about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and next steps for their mental health work in the 118th Congress.

The event, which is hosted by the Mental Health Liaison Group (www.mhlg.org), is open to members of the media. Reps. Moulton and Stewart will offer brief remarks and will then engage in a Q&A with event participants.

Moulton and Stewart co-led the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which was passed into law in 2020 and created what is now the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Year over year, answered calls to 988 have increased by 48%, answered chats have increased by 247%, and answered texts are up 1599%.

Questions for Congressman Moulton's office should be directed to Sydney Simon ([email protected]) and questions about the Mental Health Liaison Group should be directed to Laurel Stine ([email protected]).

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: "A Bipartisan Conversation on 988, Mental Health and the Future of Crisis Services"

WHERE: The Hill Center, Abraham Lincoln Room (921 Pennsylvania Ave SE)

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18th, 10:00am–11:00am ET

WHO: Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Congressman Chris Stewart (R-UT)

The Mental Health Liaison Group (MHLG) is a coalition of national organizations representing consumers, family members, mental health and addiction providers, advocates, payers and other stakeholders committed to strengthening Americans' access to mental health and addiction care. As trusted leaders in the field, our 60+ member organizations are dedicated to elevating the national conversation around mental health and addiction. Together, we work to advance federal policies that support prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery services and supports.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention