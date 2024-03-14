REPT BATTERO Showcases Pioneering Wending Batteries at IBSE 2024, Transforming the Landscape of Energy Storage

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit (IBSE) 2024, Dr. Yi Yao, the esteemed R&D Director of REPT BATTERO, unveiled revolutionary advancements in lithium-ion battery technology with the introduction of the innovative 320Ah and 345Ah Wending energy storage batteries. These products redefine energy storage efficiency, durability, and safety, marking a significant shift in the industry's landscape.

Dr. Yi Yao represents REPT BATTERO at IBSE 2024 Members of the REPT BATTERO team

Dr. Yao expressed, "The launch of our 320Ah and 345Ah Wending batteries is a crucial step forward in fulfilling the demand for sustainable and reliable energy storage solutions. By refining the prismatic Li-ion cells' internal architecture, we've notably enhanced volumetric energy density and decreased production costs, establishing new industry standards."

The 320Ah Wending battery by REPT BATTERO, boasting an impressive volumetric energy density of 400Wh/L, stands out for its exceptional durability and safety, with an extensive cycle life of 8,000 to 10,000 cycles and a calendar life surpassing 20 years. These specifications highlight the battery's reliability and efficiency, further underscored by its achievement of prestigious international certifications—UL 1973 and IEC 62619—from TÜV Rheinland, Germany, demonstrating its compliance with global safety and quality standards. With a robust monthly production capacity of 500,000 units, REPT BATTERO is poised to fulfill the high demands of the industrial and commercial sectors, especially in the renewable energy market, thereby supporting large-scale energy storage projects and advancing the transition towards sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

Dr. Yao emphasized the significance of the 345Ah battery's higher capacity, achieving a volumetric energy density leap to 440Wh/L, which ensures safety, enhances longevity, and reduces costs. This battery is a key component of REPT BATTERO's innovative 20-foot 5.51MWh energy storage DC block, which delivers unparalleled energy efficiency in a standard shipping container size, exceeding an actual capacity of 350Ah and achieving 96.2% energy efficiency. This advancement results in a 7% cost reduction compared to previous models and showcases significant improvements in cycle and calendar life, all while adhering to stringent safety standards through a comprehensive safety matrix, underlining REPT BATTERO's commitment to driving the energy storage industry forward.

REPT BATTERO's pioneering development of the 320Ah and 345Ah Wending batteries has captivated industry leaders and strategic partners. Dr. Yao's presentation at IBSE 2024 highlighted the company's dedication to battery technology advancement, steering towards a more sustainable future.

ABOUT REPT BATTERO

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as REPT BATTERO), established in 2017, is the first enterprise invested by TSINGSHAN Industry in new energy field. By virtue of TSINGSHAN's rich resources of nickel mine, REPT BATTERO focuses on research and development, production and sales of power battery and system-level applications, and offers high-quality solutions for BEV and intelligent power storage. In 2022, REPT was among the Top 5 energy storage battery companies in global shipments and No.2 in domestic utility energy storage battery shipments. The company is on track to raise its total capacity to over 150 GWh in 2025. Please visit https://chinarept.com/en/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/reptbattero/ for more information.

SOURCE REPT BATTERO