CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit is proud to announce a new partnership with Super7, a leading toy manufacturer of collectible action figures. Republic was referred by Livingstone Partners Debt Advisory Group under the leadership of its partner, Tom Lesch. This collaboration provides Super7 with a robust credit facility for excess availability to support their ambitious growth projections and strategic initiatives.

Republic Business Credit Fuels Growth for Super7 with $10 Million Asset-Based Loan

Republic seamlessly refinanced Super7's existing balance sheet while transitioning the company to a more dynamic and scalable $10 million asset-based loan. The credit facility improves liquidity and strengthens the working capital position for an importer that is successfully weathering the tariff storm in part due to the new credit facility.

Republic provided availability across Super7's receivables, inventory and e-commerce proceeds as they grow across their omnichannel strategy. Republic increased borrowing availability on their in-transit inventory, which is a significant boost to an importer.

"Republic shared our vision of the future for Super7 and the toy category in general, with this refinancing it allows us to continue our long-term growth strategy, which recently coincided with the appointment of Geoff Walker as Chief Executive Officer of Super7," said Kevin McCafferty, Partner of The Newcastle Network, LP.

"This partnership is truly transformative for our future growth potential," said Walker. "It not only provides the significant capital we need to scale our production and meet growing demand, but also provides unprecedented flexibility in how we can grow across our channels to market. This partnership allows us to bring even more of our unique collectibles to our passionate fanbase."

The facility is a testament to Republic's ability to provide sophisticated, flexible capital solutions that directly impact a company's long-term viability and growth trajectory.

"Our deep understanding of the consumer-packaged goods market empowers us to structure tailored solutions for our clients, and Super7 is a perfect example of our deep industry expertise," stated Eric Dorner, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Republic Business Credit. "Many businesses are combining wholesale and e-commerce sales channels, and we take great pride in our ability to structure a facility that empowers their growth without traditional constraints."

Robert Meyers, President of Republic Business Credit, added, "This deal highlights our commitment to innovation in commercial finance while showcasing the power of strategic partnerships with private equity sponsors to achieve optimal outcomes together."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC