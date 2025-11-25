Manufacturer strengthens its credit and collection function with the surety of credit protection

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit, a national commercial finance company offering working capital and accounts receivable management solutions, announced a partnership with an emerging electronic bicycle company. Republic will manage the credit and collections function for the fast-growing company and provide credit protection services to allow the company to expand sales to new and existing customers while protecting itself against losses.

Republic Business Credit Supports Bicycle Manufacturer with Accounts Receivable Risk Management Services

Republic's extensive knowledge of the manufacturing industry enabled it to develop a tailored solution that met the Company's specific needs and opportunities for growth. Additionally, the agreement was structured to provide the Company with the assurance that they will receive payment for each bike sold, preventing any unnecessary stress caused by the financial instability, credit issues or bankruptcy of one of their customers.

Relying on Republic's credit and collections expertise reduces administrative burdens and operational costs while enabling company executives to focus on strategic growth initiatives.

The Company CEO and Founder said, "I am grateful for the protection this facility gives us. Knowing that our receivables are secure allows us to focus entirely on growing our business profitability with the right customers."

These solutions are beneficial for startups without a robust internal staff and for high-growth companies that need to augment existing credit and collections staff.

"We pride ourselves on a collaborative approach that allows us to tailor the perfect solution for each client," said Brian Resutek, Senior Vice President, Southeast Regional Manager, of Republic. "Finding a solution that gives this emerging company the stability and confidence to execute its growth strategy is incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to supporting its success."

Robert Meyers, President of Republic, added: "Companies operating in dynamic, capital-intensive sectors like manufacturing or transportation often face working capital challenges. Our factoring and back-office solutions are ideal because they immediately convert receivables into stable cash flow, shielding them from the risk of bad debt. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing the financial foundation that allows promising businesses to move their vision forward."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

