Republic Capital Group Adds to Its Momentum as a Finalist in Two Key Categories at This Year's M&A Advisor Awards

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group (Republic Capital), a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to RIA, asset and wealth management communities, has had one of its recent deals selected as a finalist in two categories for this year's M&A Advisor Awards.

In April, Republic Capital announced that its client, LourdMurray, completed a merger with Delphi Private Advisors and received an investment from HighTower Advisors. That combined transaction has been named a finalist in M&A Advisor's "Financials Deal of the Year" category and "M&A Deal of the Year ($100mm - $250mm)" category.

"We are honored that the judges at the M&A Advisor Awards have chosen to include this deal among the finalists in these key categories," said John Langston, Founder and Managing Director of Republic Capital Group. "This deal brought together some of the most talented teams in wealth management and is a good example of the kinds of significant and complex transactions we are able to help source and execute."

Republic Capital's efforts on behalf of LourdMurray were one of several successful transactions the firm has been instrumental in facilitating so far in 2019. Additionally, the firm assisted its client AUTUS Asset Management in closing an investment from New York Private Bank & Trust through its subsidiary Emigrant Partners.

"Our space has an environment right now that is creating compelling opportunities in M&A and there are a number of firms looking to put capital to work in diverse ways," added Langston. "It's imperative that firms that are serious about acquisitions, mergers or exploring their capital raising options work with a transaction-focused and execution-oriented team. We understand how to turn ideas and conversations in our relationship-centric community into transactions and put our clients in a position of strength in any M&A process."

Langston noted that Republic Capital has added to its staff to meet client demand and facilitate transactions during the course of 2019.

"Our specific skill set in the RIA and wealth management space is augmented by the talent we have from global investment banks, valuing private companies for legal and transactional purposes, and large RIA enterprises," he continued. "Having a cohesive team with diverse skills and talents allows us to execute with speed and effectiveness for our clients. We are grateful for all we've been able to accomplish with our clients so far in 2019, and for all that's still to come."

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities. The firm serves clients throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

Learn more about Republic Capital Group at www.republiccapgroup.com or email admin@republiccapgroup.com.

Media contact: Chris Sullivan

MacMillan Communications

(212) 473-4442

chris@macmillancom.com

SOURCE Republic Capital Group

Related Links

https://www.republiccapgroup.com/

