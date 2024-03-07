Republic Capital Group Adds Two New Partners, Opens Palm Beach Location

NEW YORK and DALLAS and PALM BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), a leading independent investment bank that focuses on the RIA, wealth and asset management, securities, and fintech industries, announced that Michael Reed and Marc Irizarry have both joined the firm as Partner and Managing Director.

Michael Reed Marc Irizarry

John Langston, Founder and CEO of Republic, said "Marc Irizarry and Michael Reed are very talented and accomplished executives in the wealth and asset management industry. Their skill and experience will help our clients achieve their goals and dreams. I'm honored to have them as partners. I'm also excited to establish Republic's presence in Palm Beach, also known as Wall Street South."

Prior to joining Republic, Mr. Reed planned, launched, and managed one of the fastest growing wealth management firms in the country, Dakota Wealth Management. He inspired comprehensive company expansion from an AUM of $150 million to $2.5 billion within a five-year timeframe. Mr. Reed collaborated with the executive team to drive 12-fold growth in enterprise value through direct oversight of ten transactions, six tuck-ins, and the onboarding of 65 employees in 14 offices, nationwide.

Mr. Reed will be opening Republic's new Palm Beach location and spearheading exciting initiatives for its growing company. He noted, "I am thrilled to have earned the confidence and trust of the entire leadership team. I am eager to help our company establish a footprint in the Southeast and assist in the expansion and impact of our firm. Their reputation is just phenomenal, and I am privileged to be a representative of Republic Capital Group."

Mr. Irizarry has over 25 years of experience in financial services. Prior to joining Republic Mr. Irizarry was the Founder of MSI, a strategic consulting and advisory practice serving Traditional and Alternative Asset, and Wealth Management firms. Before founding MSI, Marc joined fellow Goldman Sachs alumni in the successful launch and growth of Chiron Investment Management in 2015. Chiron specialized in global asset allocation and quantamental investing, raising over $3 billion dollars in AUM before a sale to a strategic buyer.

Mr. Irizarry previously served as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and was ranked as one of Americas Best on Stock Analysts by Bloomberg/Greenwich Associates. Marc oversaw a global sector team covering over 30 publicly traded Asset Managers, leading groundbreaking Initial Public Offerings for prominent alternative asset management franchises, including Blackstone, Ares, Apollo, KKR, Carlyle Group, and Oaktree among others.

"I'm excited to join the great team at Republic and to use my deep industry knowledge and experience to shape the future of the asset and wealth management industries. I look forward to partnering with our clients to provide thoughtful advice, identify opportunities, and deliver solutions.", Mr. Irizarry shared.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management communities. Republic Capital serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders. Learn more about Republic Capital at www.republiccapgroup.com.

Media Contact: Candace Langston, VP of Communications [email protected]

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group