The combined firm will manage more than $52 billion in assets.

NEW YORK and DALLAS and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the financial services industry, is pleased to have served as exclusive investment banking advisor to The Connable Office, Inc. ("Connable") on its acquisition by Cresset Asset Management ("Cresset"). With this acquisition, the combined firm will manage more than $52 billion in high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth assets.

Serving clients for more than 130 years, Connable is one of the oldest and one of the first multi-family offices in the United States, specialized in catering to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families.

Republic Capital Group Advises The Connable Office on Combination with Cresset Post this

Dedicated to preserving the heritage of the past and protecting legacies for the future, Connable has serviced the original family for seven generations since its founding in 1890, adding numerous other multi-generational client families throughout the country since.

To honor its tradition of deep, personal relationships and comprehensive, personalized services as a multi-generational company, Connable transitioned to non-family ownership, ultimately led by four main partners: Loyal Eldridge III (Chief Operating Officer), Kenneth Larason (Chief Investment Officer), James Melvin (Chief Executive Officer), and Bradley Weller (Chief Fiduciary Officer).

These partners have expanded the breadth of the firm, adding Michigan trust company services and expansive in-house talent along the way. By partnering with Cresset, Connable clients will now also have access to Cresset's expansive suite of services, including a further personalized and high-touch solution system that many of the largest endowments and single- and multi-family offices in the country enjoy.

"The merger with Cresset Capital marks a significant milestone in our business evolution," said James Melvin, CEO of the Connable Office, "The team at Republic Capital Group have been important partners in the process of identifying Cresset as a strategic long-term partner, positioning our combined firms to serve our clients for another 100 years."

As a $52 billion multi-family office, the combined firm will build on Cresset's existing trust company services, developing scale and capability on in-house trust administration services for its clients.

"It was an honor and pleasure helping such a storied firm like Connable achieve this outcome. The partnership with Cresset will enhance the firm's excellent offering to clients." commented John Langston, CEO and Founder of Republic.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group is an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry.

For more information, please visit republiccapgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/republic-capital-group.

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Republic Capital Group