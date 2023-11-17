Republic Capital Group Awarded "Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year"

News provided by

Republic Capital Group

17 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a premier M&A advisor to the financial services industry, announced today that it was awarded "Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year" at The M&A Advisor's 22nd annual black-tie awards gala held on November 15, 2023, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. M&A Advisor is the preeminent organization for investment banking awards and recognition.  Republic Capital Group was selected by a panel of 28 investment banking experts.

Continue Reading
Vic Esclamado, Jacob Sadeh, Blake Cargill, Peter Nesvold, John Langston, Candace Langston, Carrie Massey, and Jim Collins
Vic Esclamado, Jacob Sadeh, Blake Cargill, Peter Nesvold, John Langston, Candace Langston, Carrie Massey, and Jim Collins

Republic Capital Group also won "M&A Deal of the Year" for all transaction categories between $100 million and $250 million. Republic earned this second recognition for its industry leadership by advising Creative Planning on its acquisition of BerganKDV – the largest-ever acquisition of a CPA firm by a wealth management firm.

According to Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor, "Given the uncertainty and volatile nature of M&A over the past three years, and in an environment that is increasingly demanding of its professionals, we have recognized the leading transactions, firms, and individuals that represent the highest levels of performance."

John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic, said: "We are so pleased for this recognition and acknowledge that this is only possible because of the amazing clients we are so fortunate to serve. Congratulations to the entire Republic Capital Group team for this great milestone for our firm." 

Added Peter Nesvold, Partner of Republic Capital, "Today's recognition comes on the heels of Republic's record-setting year in 2022, during which the firm transacted more than $50 billion of client assets — ranking Republic first among all independent investment banks serving the wealth management industry and related market segments. For 2023, we expect this figure to exceed $100 billion."

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group, based in New York City, is an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth, and asset management communities. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry. For more information, please visit https://www.republiccapgroup.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/republic-capital-group.

Media Contact: Candace Langston VP of Marketing and Communications [email protected]

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group

Also from this source

Republic Capital Group Named Finalist for Nine Investment Banking Awards

Republic Capital Group Named Finalist for Nine Investment Banking Awards

Republic Capital Group, a premier M&A advisor to the financial services industry, announced today that it was named a finalist for nine investment...
Republic Capital Advises MONECO on Strategic Investment from Emigrant Partners

Republic Capital Advises MONECO on Strategic Investment from Emigrant Partners

Republic Capital Group ("Republic Capital"), an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the financial services...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.