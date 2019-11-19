Republic Capital Group Congratulates Creative Planning on Its Acquisition of OptiFour

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities, is today congratulating its client, Creative Planning, on the announcement of its acquisition of OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management, LLC.

Located in McLean, Virginia and managing $400 million of assets, OptiFour provides financial planning, investment management, trust, legal, and tax services.

Established in 1983, Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages approximately $38 billion in assets for individuals and families in all 50 states.

"Creative Planning is a very compelling opportunity for many RIA firms today," commented John Langston, Founder & Managing Director of Republic Capital Group, "Peter and his team have built an incredible culture that is friendly and welcoming, empowers advisors to grow and executes at scale. It's a pleasure working with them and we are grateful for the opportunity to help them achieve their M&A goals."

"It's a pleasure to work with John and the Republic Capital Group team. They execute quickly and focus intently on resolving issues to accomplish a transaction," said Peter Mallouk, President of Creative Planning.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

Learn more about Republic Capital Group at www.republiccapgroup.com or email admin@republiccapgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Sullivan/Rosa Sobrino

MacMillan Communications

(212) 473-4442

chris@macmillancom.com

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Chalice Capital Partners, LLC.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group

Related Links

https://www.republiccapgroup.com/

