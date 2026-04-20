Republic of Colombia - Announcement of Offer to Purchase Existing Bonds

BOGOTA, Colombia, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Colombia (" Colombia ") announced today the commencement of an offer to purchase for cash (the " Offer ") from each registered holder or beneficial owner (each, a " Holder " and, collectively, the " Holders ") the outstanding bonds of the series set forth in the table below (collectively, the " Existing Bonds "), such that the maximum amount to be paid for the Existing Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, not including interest accrued and unpaid thereon, is to be determined by Colombia in its sole discretion (such amount for each series, the " Maximum Purchase Amount "). The terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the offer document, dated April 20, 2026 (the " Offer Document ").

The Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum participation of any series of the Existing Bonds.

The purchase price to be paid per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of each series of Existing Bonds that are accepted pursuant to the Offer will be an amount equal to the fixed price indicated in the table below (such amount for each series, the " Purchase Price "). In addition to the Purchase Price, Holders whose Existing Bonds are accepted for purchase in the Offer will also receive any accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date for such Existing Bonds up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (as defined below) (the " Accrued Interest "). If the aggregate Purchase Price for all validly tendered Existing Bonds of a series would exceed the Maximum Purchase Amount, then Colombia will, in its sole discretion, apply the same or a different proration factor to the Tenders (as defined below) of each series.

Existing Bonds Existing Bonds Outstanding

Principal Amount

as of April 20, 2026 Security Identifier Fixed Purchase

Price(1) 8.500% Global Bonds due 2035 U.S.$570,899,000 CUSIP: 195325ES0 ISIN: US195325ES00 Common Code: 306021834 U.S.$1,148.75 8.000% Global Bonds due 2035 U.S.$1,672,750,000 CUSIP: 195325EL5 ISIN: US195325EL56 Common Code: 272002410 U.S.$1,122.50 4.125% Global Bonds due 2042 U.S.$450,831,000 CUSIP: 195325EA9 ISIN: US195325EA91 Common Code: 233624195 U.S.$748.75 5.000% Global Bonds due 2045 U.S.$3,407,203,000 CUSIP: 195325CU7 ISIN: US195325CU73 Common Code: 117672018 U.S.$805.00 5.200% Global Bonds due 2049 U.S.$2,056,674,000 CUSIP: 195325DQ5 ISIN: US195325DQ52 Common Code: 194498772 U.S.$802.50 4.125% Global Bonds due 2051 U.S.$967,438,000 CUSIP: 195325DT9 ISIN: US195325DT91 Common Code: 218586376 U.S.$688.75 8.750% Global Bonds due 2053 U.S.$845,375,000 CUSIP: 195325EM3 ISIN: US195325EM30 Common Code: 272002592 U.S.$1,175.00 8.375% Global Bonds due 2054 U.S.$1,640,000,000 CUSIP: 195325EQ4 ISIN: US195325EQ44 Common Code: 293268258 U.S.$1,140.00 3.875% Global Bonds due 2061 U.S.$707,907,000 CUSIP: 195325DX0 ISIN: US195325DX04 Common Code: 225207593 U.S.$648.75

(1) Per U.S.$1,000 of Existing Bonds.

Existing Bonds of each series may be tendered only in principal amounts equal to U.S.$200,000 and integral multiples of U.S.$1,000 in excess thereof (the " Minimum Denomination "). Holders who tender less than all of their Existing Bonds must continue to hold Existing Bonds in at least the Minimum Denomination.

Colombia reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to accept any valid orders to tender any series of Existing Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer (" Tenders "), subject to applicable law, to increase or decrease the Purchase Price for any series of the Existing Bonds, or to terminate the Offer for any reason. In the event of a termination of the Offer, the tendered Existing Bonds will be returned to the tendering Holder.

If Colombia accepts all or a portion of a Holder's Tender, the Holder will be entitled to receive for such Existing Bonds the applicable Purchase Price plus Accrued Interest, which will be paid on the Settlement Date (as defined below), if the conditions of the Offer are met.

The Offer commenced on Monday, April 20, 2026. Unless extended or earlier terminated in Colombia's sole discretion, the Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, April 24, 2026 (the "Tender Period Expiration Time"). In the event that the Offer is extended or earlier terminated, the term "Tender Period Expiration Time" shall mean the time and date on which the Offer, as so extended or earlier terminated, shall expire. Unless extended or earlier terminated in Colombia's sole discretion, the Holders' right to validly withdraw Existing Bonds tendered pursuant to the Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, April 24, 2026 (the " Withdrawal Deadline "). In the event that the Holders' right to withdraw tendered Existing Bonds is extended or earlier terminated, the term " Withdrawal Deadline " shall mean the time and date on which such withdrawal right, as so extended or earlier terminated, shall expire. Holders who have validly tendered their Existing Bonds may withdraw such Existing Bonds at any time prior to the Withdrawal Deadline. The settlement of the Offer is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 (the " Settlement Date ").

On Monday, April 27, 2026, or as soon as possible thereafter, Colombia will announce (i) the aggregate principal amount of Existing Bonds tendered during the Tender Period, (ii) which Existing Bonds are expected to be accepted by Colombia, (iii) the Maximum Purchase Amount and (iv) whether any proration of such Existing Bonds has occurred.

The Existing Bonds are held in book-entry form through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company (" DTC "). The Tender and Information Agent (as defined below) will establish accounts with respect to the Existing Bonds at DTC for purposes of the Offer. To effectively tender Existing Bonds held in DTC, DTC participants should transmit their acceptance through DTC's Automated Tender Offer Program (" ATOP "), and DTC will then edit and verify the acceptance and send an Agent's Message to the Tender and Information Agent for its acceptance. Holders of Existing Bonds held indirectly through Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. (" Euroclear ") or Clearstream Banking, société anonyme (" Clearstream "), must comply with the applicable procedures of Clearstream, or Euroclear, as applicable, in connection with a tender of Existing Bonds and must submit their acceptance in sufficient time for such tenders to be made through DTC prior to the Tender Period Expiration Time. There is no letter of transmittal or guaranteed delivery procedures for the Offer.

You are advised to consult with the broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company, or other nominee through which you hold your Existing Bonds as to the deadlines by which such intermediary would require receipt of instruction from you to participate in the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer as described in the Offer Document in order to meet the deadlines set forth in the Offer Document. The deadlines set by DTC, Euroclear, Clearstream, or any such intermediary for the submission of Existing Bonds may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in the Offer Document. The acceptance of any Tenders forwarded to DTC from Euroclear or Clearstream after the Tender Period Expiration Time will be in the sole discretion of Colombia.

The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer Document, together with any amendments or supplements thereto, which Holders are urged to read carefully before making any decision with respect to the Offer.

Global Bondholder Services Corporation is serving as the tender agent and the information agent in connection with the Offer (the " Tender and Information Agent "), and the Offer Document may be downloaded from the Tender and Information Agent's website https://www.gbsc-usa.com/colombia/ or obtained from the Tender and Information Agent at the contact below:

Contact information: Global Bondholder Services Corporation 65 Broadway, Suite 404 New York, New York 10006 Attention: Corporate Actions Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774 Toll free +1 (855) 654-2014 E-mail: [email protected]

, or from the Dealer Manager (as defined below).

The dealer manager (the " Dealer Manager ") for the Offer is:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

388 Greenwich Street, 4th Floor Trading

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Attention: Liability Management Group

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106

Toll free: +1 (800) 558-3745

Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to and the Offer Document may be obtained from the Dealer Manager at the above contact information.

Republic of Colombia

Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público

Dirección General de Crédito Público y Tesoro Nacional

Carrera 8, No. 6C-38, Piso 1

Bogotá D.C., Colombia

For press inquiries:

Contact: Javier Andrés Cuéllar Sánchez

E-mail: [email protected]

Call: (57) 601 3811700 Ext 3126

Important Notice

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Existing Bonds. The Offer will be made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer Document, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Offer is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where they are prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. Each person accepting the Offer shall be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed (in respect of itself and any person for whom it is acting) that it is not a person to whom it is unlawful to make the Offer pursuant to the Offer Document, it has not distributed or forwarded the Offer Document or any other documents or materials relating to the Offer to any such person, and that it has complied with all laws and regulations applicable to it for purposes of participating in the Offer. Neither Colombia nor the Dealer Manager accepts any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer, as the case may be, shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate in that jurisdiction. Owners who may lawfully participate in the Offer in accordance with the terms thereof are referred to as "holders."

SOURCE Republic of Colombia