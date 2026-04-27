Republic of Colombia Announces Final Results of Tender Offer and Aggregate Principal Amount of Tenders Accepted for Purchase

BOGOTA, Colombia, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Colombia (" Colombia ") previously announced a tender offer (the " Tender Offer ") to purchase its outstanding global bonds listed in the table below (collectively, the " Existing Bonds "), on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, dated April 20, 2026 (the " Offer to Purchase "). The Tender Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, April 24, 2026 (the " Tender Period Expiration Time ").

Colombia hereby announces today the aggregate principal amount of each series of Existing Bonds that has been validly tendered and accepted for purchase. The aggregate purchase price to be paid for the Existing Bonds to be acquired in the Tender Offer, excluding accrued interest, is U.S.$4,424,331,110 (the " Maximum Purchase Amount "). The table below provides the aggregate principal amount of Existing Bonds validly tendered at or prior to the Tender Period Expiration Time. As such, Colombia has decided to accept validly tendered Existing Bonds in the aggregate principal amounts shown in the table below for each series of Existing Bonds. No proration has occurred, provided that appropriate adjustments will be made so that purchases are made in the minimum denominations set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Existing Bonds

Existing Bonds Security Identifier Aggregate Principal Amount

of Existing Bonds Validly

Tendered Aggregate Principal Amount

of Existing Bonds Accepted

for Purchase 8.500% Global Bonds due 2035 CUSIP: 195325ES0 ISIN: US195325ES00 Common Code: 306021834 U.S.$223,297,000 U.S.$223,297,000 8.000% Global Bonds due 2035 CUSIP: 195325EL5 ISIN: US195325EL56 Common Code: 272002410 U.S.$942,979,000 U.S.$942,979,000 4.125% Global Bonds due 2042 CUSIP: 195325EA9 ISIN: US195325EA91 Common Code: 233624195 U.S.$164,697,000 U.S.$164,697,000 5.000% Global Bonds due 2045 CUSIP: 195325CU7 ISIN: US195325CU73 Common Code: 117672018 U.S.$1,005,756,000 U.S.$1,005,756,000 5.200% Global Bonds due 2049 CUSIP: 195325DQ5 ISIN: US195325DQ52 Common Code: 194498772 U.S.$369,988,000 U.S.$369,988,000 4.125% Global Bonds due 2051 CUSIP: 195325DT9 ISIN: US195325DT91 Common Code: 218586376 U.S.$251,118,000 U.S.$251,118,000 8.750% Global Bonds due 2053 CUSIP: 195325EM3 ISIN: US195325EM30 Common Code: 272002592 U.S.$420,242,000 U.S.$420,242,000 8.375% Global Bonds due 2054 CUSIP: 195325EQ4 ISIN: US195325EQ44 Common Code: 293268258 U.S.$908,302,000 U.S.$908,302,000 3.875% Global Bonds due 2061 CUSIP: 195325DX0 ISIN: US195325DX04 Common Code: 225207593 U.S.$273,222,000 U.S.$273,222,000

The settlement of the Tender Offer is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 (the " Tender Offer Settlement Date "), subject to change without notice. Completion of the Tender Offer remains subject to the conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase and Colombia's sole discretion.

The Offer to Purchase may be downloaded from the Global Bondholder Services Corporation's (the " Tender and Information Agent ") website at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/colombia/ or obtained from the Tender and Information Agent at the contact below or from the Dealer Manager (as defined below).

Contact information: Global Bondholder Services Corporation 65 Broadway, Suite 404 New York, New York 10006 Attention: Corporate Actions Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774 Toll free +1 (855) 654-2014 E-mail: [email protected]

The dealer manager (the " Dealer Manager ") for the Tender Offer is:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

388 Greenwich Street, 4th Floor Trading

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Attention: Liability Management Group

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106

Toll free: +1 (800) 558-3745

Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to the Dealer Manager at the above contact.

Important Notice

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Existing Bonds. The Tender Offer will be made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The distribution of materials relating to the Tender Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Tender Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Tender Offer is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Tender Offer is void in all jurisdictions where they are prohibited. If materials relating to the Tender Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. Each person accepting the Tender Offer shall be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed (in respect of itself and any person for whom it is acting) that it is not a person to whom it is unlawful to make the Tender Offer pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, it has not distributed or forwarded the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer to any such person, and that it has complied with all laws and regulations applicable to it for purposes of participating in the Tender Offer. Neither Colombia nor the Dealer Manager accepts any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

The materials relating to the Tender Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Tender Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Tender Offer, as the case may be, shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate in that jurisdiction. Owners who may lawfully participate in the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms thereof are referred to as "holders."

SOURCE Republic of Colombia