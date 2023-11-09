Republic Services and Blue Polymers Break Ground on Innovative Plastics Recycling Complex in Indianapolis

Republic's second Polymer Center will be co-located with Blue Polymers' production facility to advance plastics circularity

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) and Blue Polymers, LLC today broke ground in Indianapolis on the nation's first innovative plastics recycling complex that will house a Republic Services Polymer Center and Blue Polymers advanced polymer production facility to advance plastics circularity and supply recycled materials for use in sustainable packaging and other applications. Both facilities are expected to open in late 2024.

Republic Services, Blue Polymers and local and state leaders broke ground Thursday, Nov, 9, on an innovative plastics recycling complex in Indianapolis. The Republic Services Polymer Center and Blue Polymers Recycling Complex in Indianapolis. Blue Polymers, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services, Inc.)

Republic Services is developing a national network of Polymer Centers paired with Blue Polymers production facilities to create high-quality, customized recycled resins for consumer packaging and other applications. This summer, Republic Services announced the Blue Polymers joint venture, which will further purify recycled plastics from Republic's Polymer Centers.

"Through our Polymer Center network and Blue Polymers partnership, we're helping customers achieve their ambitious recycled content goals by producing high-quality recycled plastics," said Pete Keller, Republic Services vice president of recycling and sustainability. "As a leader in the environmental services industry and one of the nation's largest recyclers, Republic Services is uniquely positioned to advance plastics circularity and the region's circular economy while supporting Indianapolis' vision for a more resilient future."

"We are grateful that Republic Services and Blue Polymers chose Indiana for such an innovative recycling complex, and as a state we are well-positioned to set them up for success and growth well into the future," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg. "This venture is another example of Republic's commitment to sustainability and will boost quality of life in central Indiana while creating high-quality career opportunities for Hoosiers."

"We couldn't be more excited for Republic Services' and Blue Polymers' investments in the City of Indianapolis," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "The Polymer Center and Blue Polymers complex is a next-generation step for the plastics industry and the circular economy of Indiana. It also shows Republic's leadership in sustainability and great commitment to the City of Indianapolis, our skilled workforce and the community as a whole."

Republic Services' Polymer Centers represent the first time a single U.S. company will manage the plastics stream through an integrated process from curbside collection of recycled material to production of high-quality recycled content for use in sustainable consumer packaging. The first Polymer Center is opening in Las Vegas later this year; the Indianapolis site will be the second Polymer Center, which the company had previously identified as being in the Midwest.

Demand is increasing for high-quality, domestically sourced recycled plastic as more companies commit to using recycled content in packaging. The Polymer Center and Blue Polymers facilities will support true package-to-package circularity, allowing, for example, an orange detergent jug to be recycled into a new orange detergent jug.

The Indianapolis recycling complex will include two buildings totaling approximately 286,000 square feet and create an estimated 125 permanent, highly skilled local jobs. Republic Services and Blue Polymers selected Lauth Group, Inc. for development and construction of the project.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) committed up to $2 million in incentive-based tax credits and up to $100,000 in workforce-training grants to Republic Services, based on the company's investment and job creation plans. The IEDC will also commit up to $4 million in Hoosier Business Investment tax credits, which are designed to help companies invest in smart manufacturing and new technologies.

Visit RepublicServices.com/PolymerCenter or BluePolymers.com for more information.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

About Blue Polymers

Blue Polymers, LLC is developing a network of facilities designed to produce 100% post-consumer recycled products and custom blended drop-in solutions to supply plastic manufacturers' growing demand for sustainable solutions. Visit BluePolymers.com for more information.

Republic Services Media Relations

[email protected]

(480) 757-9770

Blue Polymers

[email protected]

www.bluepolymers.com

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.