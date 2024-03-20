Republic Services Charitable Foundation Announces 2024 National Neighborhood Promise® Grants

Fifteen community organizations awarded $3 million to positively impact 2 million people and promote sustainable neighborhoods

PHOENIX, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation today announced the 15 organizations receiving 2024 National Neighborhood Promise® grants. The Foundation's National Neighborhood Promise® program aims to promote sustainable communities and the quality of life of residents through volunteer projects, monetary donations and in-kind services. This year, a total of $3 million is being awarded to 15 nonprofit organizations making a lasting difference in their local communities.

"Our commitment to being a good neighbor is reinforced through our charitable giving initiatives," said Elena Goodhall, director of charitable giving for Republic Services. "Engaging with and investing in the communities where we live and work is how we help foster sustainable neighborhoods. Our local teams look forward to working closely with the grant recipients to help bring these projects to life."

Each 2024 National Neighborhood Promise grant is tailored to meet a specific community need, from much-needed facility repairs and improvements, including the construction of playgrounds, computer labs and learning centers, to equipment purchases and neighborhood cleanup programs. It is estimated that 2 million people will benefit from these initiatives.

"The National Neighborhood Promise funding from Republic Services for our new Mobile Market will make it possible for us to directly reach food-insecure communities big and small across our region," said Ryan Scott, chief development officer of Food Lifeline in Seattle. "It is a transformational gift that will help all of our neighbors access nutritious food and live healthy, happy lives."

The 2024 National Neighborhood Promise grant recipients are receiving contributions between $100,000 and $250,000. The 15 recipients are:

About the Republic Services Charitable Foundation:

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation helps strengthen the communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work through volunteerism, monetary donations and in-kind services. Through its National Neighborhood Promise® Program, the Foundation supports nonprofit organizations, programs and projects that help promote sustainable neighborhoods. The Foundation helps support Republic Services' 2030 Sustainability Goal to positively impact 45 million people. RepublicServices.com/giving.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

