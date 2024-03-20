Republic Services Charitable Foundation Announces 2024 National Neighborhood Promise® Grants

20 Mar, 2024, 17:42 ET
Fifteen community organizations awarded $3 million to positively impact 2 million people and promote sustainable neighborhoods
PHOENIX, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation today announced the 15 organizations receiving 2024 National Neighborhood Promise® grants. The Foundation's National Neighborhood Promise® program aims to promote sustainable communities and the quality of life of residents through volunteer projects, monetary donations and in-kind services. This year, a total of $3 million is being awarded to 15 nonprofit organizations making a lasting difference in their local communities.
"Our commitment to being a good neighbor is reinforced through our charitable giving initiatives," said Elena Goodhall, director of charitable giving for Republic Services. "Engaging with and investing in the communities where we live and work is how we help foster sustainable neighborhoods. Our local teams look forward to working closely with the grant recipients to help bring these projects to life."
Each 2024 National Neighborhood Promise grant is tailored to meet a specific community need, from much-needed facility repairs and improvements, including the construction of playgrounds, computer labs and learning centers, to equipment purchases and neighborhood cleanup programs. It is estimated that 2 million people will benefit from these initiatives.
"The National Neighborhood Promise funding from Republic Services for our new Mobile Market will make it possible for us to directly reach food-insecure communities big and small across our region," said Ryan Scott, chief development officer of Food Lifeline in Seattle. "It is a transformational gift that will help all of our neighbors access nutritious food and live healthy, happy lives."
The 2024 National Neighborhood Promise grant recipients are receiving contributions between $100,000 and $250,000. The 15 recipients are:
- Arizona: St. Vincent de Paul, Phoenix; completing kitchen renovations with the purchase of commercial double ovens and a forklift to continue providing meals to those in need for the next 20 years.
- Arizona: UMOM New Day Centers, Inc., Phoenix; constructing three computer labs at the Family Emergency Shelter, the Halle Women's Center and the UMOM Boys & Girls Clubs to provide residents access to educational and job application resources.
- California: Rebuilding Together Sacramento; supporting renovations at the Orangevale-Fair Oaks Food Bank and Farm, including construction of a farm stand for food distribution, educational area for children's programs and a permanent shade structure for volunteers.
- Georgia: Barrow County Community Foundation, Winder; transforming a community space into a 7.5-acre ADA-compliant park with walking paths and open green space.
- Illinois: Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago; improving the Habilitative Services, Inc. headquarters through additional office space, a community room, training and work areas for adults with developmental disabilities, and a transitional housing shelter.
- Indiana: Goodwill Foundation of Central & Southern Indiana, Indianapolis; finishing construction of a playground for Young Learners Child Care, which provides free, on-site childcare to parents enrolled at The Excel Center, Goodwill's tuition-free high school for adults.
- Louisiana: Rebuilding Together New Orleans; improving the New Orleans Women and Children's Shelter through the women-led and women-focused "She Builds" program, including converting a portion of the parking lot into a playground and a storage building into meeting space.
- Maryland: A Wider Circle, Silver Spring; significantly increasing the facility's capacity to accept furniture donations from local businesses and redistribute to community members in need.
- Michigan: Midnight Golf Program, Detroit; creating the Republic Services Collaboration Lab, which will serve as an area for youth development, including programming on conflict resolution, social-emotional learning, career development and life skills.
- Nevada: Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas; creating the Republic Services storefront in the Junior Achievement Finance Park. The Finance Park is a simulation learning facility where students assume income scenarios and visit businesses to learn about personal financial decision-making, model careers and learn life skills.
- North Carolina: Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, Concord; supporting renovations to the Clearwater Arts Center, including additional garden seating, installation of a stage for concerts and events, creation of a large mural, planting trees and shrubs, and covered seating at high-traffic bus stops.
- Texas: Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity; supporting city park restoration projects, five critical home repairs and Heritage Build Days where volunteers construct walls for future homes and playhouses.
- Texas: Houston Habitat for Humanity; completing a central greenspace and a fitness trail with exercise stations for Robins Landing, a master-planned community developed by Houston Habitat for Humanity.
- Virginia: Capital Trees, Richmond; transforming 1.88 underused acres at Hotchkiss Field Community Center into an inviting urban landscape. This renovation will include walking and roller-skating trails, seating areas, shade trees, a pollinator garden, and native shrubs and perennials.
- Washington: Food Lifeline, Seattle; supporting implementation of the Mobile Market Program, which will distribute food to community members who can't travel to the Food Bank, through the purchase of a food distribution vehicle.
