Republic Services and City of Louisville Lead the Charge with Nation's First Fully Electric Collection Fleet

"We are so proud that Louisville will be the first city in the nation with a fully electric collection fleet," said Mayor Chris Leh. "These innovative EV collection trucks will fulfill our trash, compost and recycling needs, reduce noise pollution, and include larger windshields to increase each driver's field of vision and lower greenhouse gas emissions, making our neighborhoods quieter, safer and healthier.

"The technology already has been proven in other cities with more challenging climates than ours. What's more, it is cost-competitive for our taxpayers. By taking this step, Louisville is 'walking the walk' and helping pioneer change in the field of environmental sustainability."

Republic Services and the City of Louisville share a strong commitment to sustainability. Adopting an electric fleet will help the city meet the objectives of its Sustainability Action Plan. Republic Services has its own climate goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030, and partnering with municipalities on fleet electrification will help the company achieve it.

"The City of Louisville's commitment to sustainability is something we truly applaud," said Richard Coupland, Republic Services vice president of municipal services. "To be the first municipality in the country to adopt an electrified fleet showcases their desire to find tangible solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. Our partnership exemplifies how we can contribute to a more sustainable world."

The fleet serving Louisville will include four McNeilus Volterra EVs, the industry's first fully integrated electric recycling and waste trucks. Developed with insights from Republic Services, these trucks prioritize safety in addition to producing zero tailpipe emissions. Key safety features include 360-degree cameras, an enlarged windshield for improved visibility, lane-departure sensors, automated braking and audible devices that alert nearby drivers and pedestrians to compensate for their quieter operations.

By the end of 2024, Republic Services expects to be operating more than 50 EVs, as research vehicles or in partnership with other forward-thinking municipalities, across the country.

About City of Louisville

Established in 1878, Louisville's history is rooted in mining and agriculture, but over the years, the city has grown into a vibrant, thriving, and innovative community with a high standard of living. Nestled along Colorado's Front Range northeast of Denver, Louisville boasts an authentic Main Street, abundant recreational opportunities, and is consistently ranked amongst the best places in the country to live.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

