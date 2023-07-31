Republic Services and Ravago Partnering to Advance Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Creation of Blue Polymers, LLC is another step forward in enabling greater plastics circularity

PHOENIX, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, and Ravago, a leader in polymer recycling and distribution, today announced the creation of Blue Polymers, LLC, an innovative partnership that will help advance circularity in the plastics industry. Blue Polymers is developing a network of facilities designed to produce 100% post-consumer recycled products to supply plastic manufacturers' growing demand for sustainable solutions.

The new facilities will utilize recycled polyethylene and polypropylene from Republic Services' Polymer Centers to create high-quality, recycled resin for consumer packaging and other applications. The process will convert high-density polyethylene and polypropylene into fully formulated products for use in both food-grade and non-food-grade sustainable applications.

"Companies today are setting aggressive recycled content goals, and Republic Services has a unique opportunity to meet the demand for high-quality recycled plastics through our Polymer Centers, and now the creation of Blue Polymers," said Jon Vander Ark, Republic Services president and chief executive officer. "Ravago's leadership in plastics recycling and compounding makes them a natural partner as we take the next step in advancing plastics circularity."

"Ravago is dedicated to investing and leading innovation in plastic recycling globally. Partnering with Republic Services in the creation of Blue Polymers to provide transparency in the post-consumer recycling process is transformative," said Jim Duffy, president and chief executive officer of Ravago Holdings America. "With Republic's national collection and recycling center network and state-of-the-art Polymer Centers, we will be able to provide consistent volumes of the highest-quality post-consumer recycled resins to the market."

Four Blue Polymers facilities are planned to open over the next four years, beginning in late 2024. Combined, they're expected to produce 300 million pounds per year of recycled plastics. Products will include custom-blended and compounded materials for individual customers to help them achieve their sustainability goals and comply with federal, state or local requirements for recycled content.

Additionally, a portion of rPET flake from Republic's Polymer Centers will be marketed and distributed by Ravago through its extensive customer network.

Republic Services and Ravago offer distinctive and complementary expertise to help fulfill sustainable packaging demand. As a leader in the environmental services industry, Republic processed 5 million tons of recyclables, including more than 300 million pounds of plastics, in 2022. Ravago has extensive expertise in distribution, resale, compounding and recycling for plastic materials, and can efficiently deliver to customers at scale.

