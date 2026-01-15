Republic Services and The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change Join Forces to Build Stronger Communities

Grant Helps Equip Youth and Adults to Resolve Conflict Peacefully through Nonviolence Education

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic Services Charitable Foundation and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced a grant of $100,000 to The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta. The funding supports The King Center's flagship Nonviolence 365® education and training program.

"At Republic Services, we're committed to serve our customers, our communities and each other," said Larson Richardson, Republic Services senior vice president, operations. "For more than 50 years, The King Center's mission of service has made a meaningful difference in our communities while laying the groundwork for a stronger tomorrow. Through this grant, we're helping expand The King Center's ability to strengthen communities and create sustainable networks of leaders who are committed to serve."

The grant will support The King Center's nonviolence training for youth and adults through a practical, transformative learning experience that equips participants with the skills to resolve conflict peacefully. Participants engage in age-appropriate workshops and online learning sessions that strengthen social-emotional learning and develop peer leadership skills and strategies to empower communities and reduce violence.

"This generous grant from Republic Services strengthens The King Center's ability to equip a new generation with the principles of nonviolence that my father, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., developed, taught and demonstrated in his work to create the Beloved Community," said Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center. "With the resources, we will expand our nonviolence training and continue our charge to cultivate the tools of courage and compassion in various sectors of society."

Republic Services' partnership with The King Center reflects a shared dedication to advancing Dr. King's legacy through action-oriented education and service.

About The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and institutional guardian of the King legacy committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The nonprofit fulfills its mission through education and training, customized curricula, research, policy, programs, technology, and advocacy to ensure Dr. King's message continues to inspire and empower current and future generations. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward King's unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills. To learn more about The King Center, please visit thekingcenter.org.

About The Republic Services Charitable Foundation

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation helps strengthen the communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work through volunteerism, monetary donations and in-kind services. Through its National Neighborhood Promise® Program, the Foundation supports nonprofit organizations, programs and projects that help promote sustainable neighborhoods. The Foundation helps support Republic Services' 2030 Sustainability Goal to create sustainable neighborhoods through strong community partnerships for 45 million people. RepublicServices.com/sustainability/communities

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media

[email protected]

(480) 757-9770

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.