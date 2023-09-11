Republic Services Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Seventh Consecutive Year

News provided by

Republic Services, Inc.

11 Sep, 2023, 09:04 ET

Only environmental services provider to receive certification

PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. The certification, based on information employees provide about their workplace experiences, recognizes a culture that highlights inclusion and diversity, while unlocking the unique potential of every employee. Republic continues to be the only environmental services provider with Great Place to Work certification. 

"At Republic, we're committed to maintaining our highly inclusive culture and a workplace where the best people, from all backgrounds, want to work," said Jon Vander Ark, president and CEO. "Our employees are highly engaged, committed to our company values and go above and beyond to exceed our customers' expectations." 

The percentage of employees who said Republic Services is a great place to work far exceeded the typical US-based company. Republic scored high in several categories, including employees feeling they can be themselves in the workplace, having pride in the company's work and feeling proud to tell others that they work at the company.

Training and development are significant components of Republic Services' culture.  The company offers several programs to help employees develop and advance within the organization. Earlier this year, Republic Services removed a college degree as a requirement for many roles within the organization to provide additional opportunities for employees as well as attract new talent.

Republic Services has received several third-party recognitions during the past year, including being named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Through rigorous methodology and validated employee feedback, Great Place to Work helps companies around the world survey their employees, benchmark their results, identify gaps and improve their workplace culture. 

For more information, contact: 

Media Inquiries                

Investor Inquiries 

(480) 757-9770                

(480) 718-0309 

[email protected]  

[email protected] 

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

Also from this source

Republic Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Republic Services and Ravago Partnering to Advance Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.