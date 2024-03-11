Republic Services Named as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the Sixth Time

Company recognized for best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices

PHOENIX, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth time, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Republic Services is one of 136 companies globally to be recognized in 2024 for best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

"We are honored to again be recognized for our commitment to operating ethically and responsibly," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "Our 41,000 employees are driven to deliver results in the right way for the benefit of our customers, our communities and our company."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social and governance practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

The complete list of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies is available at worldsmostethicalcompanies.com.

Republic Services has received other notable third-party recognition during the past year, including being named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies, and certified as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

