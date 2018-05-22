Republic Services' Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International

"On behalf of the entire Republic team, I congratulate Chuck on this well-deserved recognition," said Don Slager, president and chief executive officer. "Chuck is a trusted advisor who has the vision and financial discipline to continue leading us on a path to long-term financial success."

Held in conjunction with FEI's Financial Leadership Summit, the awards were presented during the Financial Executive of the Year Awards Ceremony on Sunday, May 20, in Houston.

Serianni said, "I'm truly appreciative to be recognized by the FEI, and humbled by this honor. This award is not just about me, this is a testament to the great work we are doing across the country – both economically and environmentally."

About Chuck Serianni

As Republic Services' CFO, Mr. Serianni is responsible for maximizing shareholder value by driving long-term growth and efficiently allocating capital, managing enterprise risk and enhancing internal control environment. He oversees Republic's financial analysis and planning, accounting, treasury, investor relations, internal audit and tax departments.

A certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Chuck has over 30 years of experience in finance with 20 of those years dedicated to Republic Services. Chuck holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Dayton.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, recycling centers, transfer stations and landfills focus on providing effective solutions to make proper waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. We'll handle it from here.®, the brand's promise, lets customers know they can count on Republic to provide a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

