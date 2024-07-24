Republic Services, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.580 Per Share

PHOENIX, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 4.5 cent increase in the Company's regular quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend of $0.580 per share will be paid on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 2, 2024.

"We are raising our quarterly dividend by approximately 8 percent," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "This is the 21st consecutive year we've increased our annual dividend, which reinforces our commitment to efficiently return cash to shareholders."

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

