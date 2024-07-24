Republic Services Hits Emissions Reduction Target Early, Supporting Customers' Climate Goals

Company reports 15% decrease, two years ahead of 2025 target, along with progress toward 2030 goals in latest Sustainability Report

PHOENIX, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's sustainability initiatives and progress toward its 2030 goals, including a significant reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that will help support customers' climate goals. As of 2023, Republic has reduced operational GHG emissions 15%, versus a 2017 baseline, ahead of its interim target of a 10% reduction by 2025.

"Sustainability is our business. Through investments and innovations, Republic Services is transforming plastics circularity and advancing decarbonization solutions, helping meet the needs of our customers," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "As we continue to make progress toward our long-term goals, we're driving both economic and environmental sustainability, and working to create a more sustainable world."

Republic Services continues to make meaningful strides toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals. In addition to its strong Climate Leadership results, the company reported notable progress toward its Safety, Talent and Communities goals, with a safety rate and employee engagement score well above industry and national benchmarks.

2023 Sustainability Highlights

Safety:

Reported an OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate 40% better than the industry average

Deployed more than 2,200 collision-avoidance cameras in collection trucks

Talent:

Achieved an employee engagement score of 86, well above the national average of 79

Employed more than 4,600 veterans, on the way to 5,000 by 2025

Climate Leadership:

Opened North America's first Polymer Center and launched Blue Polymers, transforming plastics circularity

Developed five new renewable natural gas plants, bringing our renewable energy portfolio to 86 projects

Communities:

Positively impacted 4.7 million people through sustainable neighborhood projects, and more than 14 million since 2017

Supported 917 community projects through charitable grants

Republic Services' sustainability achievements have received notable third-party recognition over the past year, with inclusion in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies and World's Most Admired Companies, Forbes' Net Zero Leaders and Best Employers for Diversity, and Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies.

The 2023 Sustainability Report is part of a suite of sustainability reporting to be released this month that includes Republic Services' 2023 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Report, 2023 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report, 2023 CDP Climate Change response and Environmental Justice reporting. Current and past sustainability reporting can be found on the company's website, at RepublicServices.com/sustainability/reporting.

