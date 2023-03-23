Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PHOENIX, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and host an investor conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.republicservices.com.

Participants also can dial in to the conference call at (844) 890-1789 or (412) 717-9598 (International), passcode "Republic Services." Dial-in participants can pre-register at dpregister.com to receive a unique PIN that will bypass the call operator.

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the live call through May 4, 2023, at investor.republicservices.com or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (International), access code 5949044.

Republic Services participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

