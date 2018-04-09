Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

CHULA VISTA, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Republic Services landfill workers here became the third company-affiliated unit in the San Diego area to organize with Teamsters Local 542 when they voted overwhelmingly last week to join the union.

By a 28-5 vote, heavy equipment operators, mechanics, laborers and weigh station scale house attendants decided on April 4 to align with the Teamsters after a two-month campaign. Wages, benefits and job security are top concerns for the 35 workers in the unit.