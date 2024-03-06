Republic Services Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for 2024

This marks the company's sixth time on Barron's prestigious list

PHOENIX, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has been named for a sixth year to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list. Republic ranks 19th on the 2024 list, which rates companies across 230 environmental, social and governance performance metrics, from workplace diversity to greenhouse gas emissions.

"Our company promise is sustainability in action, which means taking action to improve the health of the environment and our business," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We've set long-term sustainability goals designed to deliver both economic and environmental sustainability while meeting the unique needs of our customers."

The company continues to make progress toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals tied to safety, talent, climate leadership and communities, while helping its customers meet their own sustainability goals. Republic Services was the first U.S. environmental services provider with a greenhouse gas reduction goal approved by the Science Based Targets initiative and, last year, unveiled the industry's first climate transition road map.

To develop its 2024 list, Barron's worked with Calvert to rank the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies by market value on how each one performed in five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. The complete 100 Most Sustainable Companies list is available at Barrons.com.

Republic Services has received other notable third-party recognition during the past year, including being named to Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, and certified as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media

Media@RepublicServices.com

(480) 757-9770

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.