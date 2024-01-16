Republic Services Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Eighth Consecutive Year

Company recognized on the 2023 World and North America Indices

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The company ranked first in its industry category on the North America Index and second on the World Index, which represent best-in-class sustainability benchmarks for the world's leading companies.

"At Republic Services, we're committed to operating sustainably, with initiatives underway to advance circularity and decarbonization, while helping our customers meet their own sustainability goals," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We're honored to again be recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, both globally and in North America."

The DJSI Indices measure performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The 2023 DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies globally, and the DJSI North America Index represents the top 20% of the 600 largest North American companies. Inclusion on the indices is recognition of Republic's ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency.

Republic Services continues to make meaningful progress toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals, which include the industry's first SBTi-approved emissions reduction target and first climate transition road map. To learn more about Republic's 2030 goals and view the company's latest Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices.com/Sustainability.

Republic Services has received other notable third-party recognition during the past year, including being named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies, and certified as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. For more information on the DJSI Sustainability Indices, visit spglobal.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

