Republic Services Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Fifth Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) was named to both the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and North America Indices for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition highlights Republic's ongoing commitment to long-term economic, governance, environmental and social objectives.

"Republic Services is honored to be recognized for a fifth straight year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, an accomplishment that spotlights the progress we're making toward our long-term sustainability goals," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "As an industry leader, we believe we must set an example, which is why we've built sustainable business practices into our daily operations."

Republic Services received industry-leading scores for climate strategy and materiality. The climate score was driven by the Company's SBTi-approved science-based target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, Republic scored over 90 percent in categories including corporate governance, policy influence, labor practice indicators and code of business conduct.

Republic Services continues to steadily build upon its sustainability platform while earning notable third-party recognition, including the CDP Climate A List, Ethisphere's 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies, 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens and Forbes' 2020 Best Employers for Women.

To learn more about Republic's Blue Planet 2030 sustainability goals or to download the latest Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

About DJSI

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios, and provide an effective engagement platform for investors who wish to encourage companies to improve their corporate sustainability practices.

The DJSI are maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices and measure the performance of the world's sustainability leaders. For more information, visit www.Sustainability-Indices.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.republicservices.com

