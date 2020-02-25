Republic Services Named to World's Most Ethical Companies® List by Ethisphere for Fourth Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"At Republic Services it's our responsibility to lead by example and hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards in all that we do," said Don Slager, chief executive officer. "It's a tremendous honor to be recognized for the fourth year as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® and it's a testament to our company culture, values and employees."

The 2020 list recognizes 132 companies in 21 countries and 51 industries. These corporations illustrate how companies can be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

"I am proud of our 36,000 employees and their continued commitment to the highest ethical standards and practices," said Catharine Ellingsen, executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief ethics and compliance officer. "Achieving this honor is a reflection of the character of every Republic employee, acting responsibly and including ethics in the decisions they make, every day."

Click here to view the full list of 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies. To learn more about Republic Services' sustainability program, visit: https://www.republicservices.com/sustainability

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills, and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

