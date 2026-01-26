Republic Services Recognized for the Fifth Time as One of the World's Most Admired Companies

Republic Services, Inc.

Jan 26, 2026, 09:04 ET

Company recognized for social responsibility, innovation and quality of management

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth time, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune. The company ranked high for social responsibility, innovation and quality of management, as well as financial soundness and long-term investment value, reflecting Republic Services' consistent performance and growth.

"This recognition reflects the commitment of our 42,000 employees to delivering results the right way," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "Every day, our team puts our values into action by delivering world-class essential services to our customers, helping to create a more sustainable world."

The 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list is based on a comprehensive survey of corporate reputation. Results were determined by evaluating roughly 1,500 candidates across nine criteria that assess corporate reputation, including investment value, management and product quality, social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. The rankings reflect insights from industry executives, directors and analysts, collected by Fortune's research partner, Korn Ferry. The complete 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list is available at Fortune.com

In addition to being named to the World's Most Admired Companies list, during the past year, Republic Services was recognized for a seventh time as one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies and certified as a Great Place to Work for the ninth consecutive year.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media
[email protected]
(480) 757-9770

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

