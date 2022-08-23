Republic Services' San Diego-Area Compost Facility Named Industry's Best

National Waste & Recycling Association award recognizes Otay Compost Facility's innovative and sustainable approach to organics diversion

PHOENIX, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Waste & Recycling Association recently named Republic Services' Otay Compost Facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year, celebrating its innovative approach to organics diversion. The Otay facility, in Chula Vista, Calif., is the first fully solar-powered compost facility in the state, recycling food and yard waste from throughout the San Diego region.

"Republic Services has long been a leader in organics recycling in California, and we are proud to be recognized by NWRA for operating the state's most innovative compost facility," said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability. "The Otay Compost Facility is an example of our continued investments in infrastructure and technology, helping customers reduce their environmental impact and meet their sustainability goals."

Earlier this year, California implemented SB 1383, a law requiring a majority of homes and businesses to recycle their food and yard waste. The Otay Compost Facility accepts 200 tons per day of this material from the greater San Diego region, including Chula Vista and Carlsbad, and recycles it into nutrient-rich compost and mulch products. Throughout the process, industry-leading cover technology improves operational impacts and reduces water usage to ensure that the operation is sensitive to neighbors and the environment.

The solar-powered operation utilizes 144 photovoltaic panels and a battery backup system to power everything from blowers and temperature probes used in the composting process to air conditioning in the facility's office. This advanced technology extends to the control systems, which can be remotely operated from anywhere in the world with an internet connection. Because the facility operates entirely off the grid, municipal customers are able to deliver on their own climate action goals, supporting energy independence and helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"We congratulate Republic Services and its Otay Composting Facility on their award," said NWRA President and CEO Darrell Smith. "Through innovative solutions like this, our industry continues to make great strides in expanding options for managing materials, which yields better results for the environment and the communities we serve."

Republic operates 12 compost facilities in five states, recycling more than 2 billion pounds of food and yard waste in 2021. Organics recycling directly supports the Company's sustainability goal of increasing the recovery and circularity of key materials by 40% by 2030. Republic's leadership in organics recycling was previously recognized by NWRA, which named Republic Services the 2020 Organics Recycler of the Year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

