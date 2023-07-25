Republic Services Unveils Climate Transition Road Map in Latest Sustainability Report

Company details continued progress toward ambitious 2030 goals, with Safety and Talent results outpacing national benchmarks

PHOENIX, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's sustainability initiatives and tracks continued progress toward its 2030 Sustainability Goals. The report also includes the company's first Climate Transition Road Map, outlining a path to achieving its greenhouse gas reduction goal.

Republic Services' 2030 Sustainability Goals

"Republic Services' long-term sustainability goals are designed to deliver both economic and environmental sustainability while meeting the needs of our customers," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to accelerate progress toward our Climate Leadership goals, with strategic initiatives underway to advance circularity, reduce fleet emissions and decarbonize operations."

Progress Toward Goals

The company's 2030 Sustainability Goals are aligned under its Elements of Sustainability – Safety, Talent, Climate Leadership and Communities. In 2022, the company reported notable strides toward its Safety and Talent goals, with results well above industry and national benchmarks.

Republic Services continued to reduce absolute operational greenhouse gas emissions in 2022. The company reported a 9.3% reduction over the 2017 baseline year, and is on track to reach an interim 10% reduction target by 2025.

The company also introduced a revised and more ambitious Communities goal, to create sustainable neighborhoods through strong community partnerships for 45 million people by 2030.

Additional Highlights

Republic Services' 2022 sustainability progress also included:

Recording a 28% better OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate than the industry average

Advancing to 45% diversity at the leadership level, with a goal of 50%

Spending $75.8 million with certified diverse suppliers, ahead of pace toward $150 million by 2025

with certified diverse suppliers, ahead of pace toward by 2025 Announcing 50% of new truck purchases to be EVs by 2028

Managing 8 million tons of recyclables

Positively impacting 3.5 million people through grants, volunteerism and in-kind donations

Republic Services was recently named to Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies list for a fifth year and recognized on Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. The company also ranked 15th on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for a seventh year and certified as a Great Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year.

The 2022 Sustainability Report is part of a suite of sustainability reporting that includes Republic's 2022 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Report, 2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report, 2022 CDP Climate Change response and others. Current and past sustainability reporting can be found on the company's website, at RepublicServices.com/sustainability/reporting.

