Republic Services Workers In Cumming Ratify First Teamster Contract

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a hard-fought, two-year struggle, Teamsters at Republic Services in Cumming, Ga., unanimously ratified their first contract on Saturday. The four-year agreement contains better wages, seniority language, a grievance procedure and stronger security for the 40-worker unit.

"We stayed true to our beliefs of unionization. No matter what the company threw at us, we knew we could stop it by standing together as a union," said Greg Dowis, a 23-year industrial driver for Republic Services and union steward for Local 728. "I want to thank my brothers and sisters in Cumming for staying united throughout our battle at the bargaining table."

Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, including a lack of PPE from management, Dowis said that the past year made him and his co-workers even more determined to secure their first contract at Republic Services.

"The pandemic made the need for union representation all clearer," Dowis said. "The past year made us even stronger. We never backed down in our fight for worker safety."

Dowis and Demetrius Tart, who serves as union steward for residential drivers in Cumming, have helped lead efforts on the ground since the workers organized with the Teamsters in 2019.

"This was a long time coming. We overcame everything the company threw at us—countless anti-union attacks from management—to win this first contract," said Tart, a 15-year residential driver at Republic Services. "By standing together as Teamsters, we were able to negotiate the best contract possible. We are proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to working under the protections all waste workers deserve."

"Throughout the organizing and contract campaigns, Teamsters at Republic Services showed incredible strength and solidarity. For more than two years, these dedicated workers stood strong against worker abuses from management. This unanimous ratification vote reflects their determination to win the protection of a union contract," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division and Vice President of Local 728. "I want to thank everyone who made this victory possible, including Local 728 President Matt Higdon and Teamsters Waste Division Representative Larry Daugherty, for all their hard work during negotiations. I especially want to thank and congratulate the workers for their commitment to win a union voice. This contract wouldn't have been possible without their dedication to workers' rights."

In addition to wage increases and strong language to address job security, the contract will also serve as a solid foundation for Cumming workers to make future gains at the bargaining table.

"This was a tough fight, but this strong group secured improvements across the board," Stiles said. "These workers have gained an excellent first contract that will protect and enhance their livelihoods long into the future."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

