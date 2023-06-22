Republica Havas Takes Home Two Cannes Lions at the 70th International Festival of Creativity

News provided by

Republica Havas

22 Jun, 2023, 16:35 ET

Agency Wins for "The Name Confusion" in the Health & Wellness and Entertainment for Sport Categories

CANNES, France, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading creative, media, and communications agency Republica Havas is the winner of two Cannes Lions from the 70th International Festival of Creativity for "The Name Confusion" – a campaign created for the Fight Against Alzheimer's Association and Racing Club Argentina to shed light on name confusion, an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease. 

The Miami-based agency earned Bronze Lions in two categories: Health & Wellness (Non-profit/Foundation-led Education & Awareness), and Entertainment Lions for Sport (Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations).

"Part of our mission is to create meaningful work that contributes to humanity, and 'The Name Confusion' is a perfect example," said Luis Casamayor, Republica Havas Co-Founder, Creative Chairman and President. "I join my co-founder and our CEO Jorge A. Plasencia in congratulating our phenomenal creative team and the entire Republica family. These two Lions are testaments to their commitment to their craft and to continuously raising the bar for our clients."

Marking the 70th anniversary of the International Festival of Creativity, Cannes Lions is widely regarded as the most prestigious international recognition in the advertising and communications industry. The competition was again judged by jury members from across the globe, this year drawing 26,992 entries. On average, only 3% of entries are awarded a Lion.

"I believe the team is more important than any individual, which becomes evident when we accomplish things like this. Winning at Cannes is very challenging, as only 3% of the entries become Lions, and achieving this with the whole team is indescribable," said Tony Waissmann, Republica Havas' Chief Creative Officer. "I couldn't be happier. I arrived to Republica and to a new country a year ago, and everything we have achieved thus far gives me much strength for what lies ahead. All I know is that this is a great start to what we can expect together."

About Republica Havas Group
Republica Havas Group is a global communications company providing culture-forward marketing solutions to Fortune 500 and blue-chip brands through its Creative, Media, Health & Wellness, and Experiences divisions. The Miami-based agency has won numerous international awards and honors, including Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, and Ojos. Founded in 2006, NMSDC minority-certified Republica Havas is the lead multicultural partner of Havas, one of the world's largest communications groups with over 700 agencies in 100 countries. For more information, visit republicahavas.com and follow @republicahavas on social media.

SOURCE Republica Havas

