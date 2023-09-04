Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 35, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 28 August 2023 and 1 September 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 330,364 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

28 August 2023

24 564

33.886

832 377

29 August 2023

147 000

33.206

4 881 282

30 August 2023

148 000

33.532

4 962 762

31 August 2023


1 September 2023

10 800

33.702

363 980

Total accumulated over week 35/2023

330 364

33.419

11 040 401

Total accumulated during the buyback program

5 099 852

35.385

180 457 702

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 18.381.631 B shares and 5.600.000 C- shares as of 1 September 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller including their own shares is 379.559.710 and the number of outstanding shares excluding their own shares is 355.578.079.

