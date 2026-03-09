Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 10, 2026

Truecaller AB

Mar 09, 2026, 03:51 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During week 10, 2-6 March 2026, Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 970,000 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071), corresponding to 0.27% of outstanding capital. Since the start of the current program Truecaller has bought back 13,629,594 shares, corresponding to 3.85% of outstanding capital.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 30 May 2025. The share buyback programme will run between 30 May up until the 2026 AGM which will be held in May 2026, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2025 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2026. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

2 March 2026

270 000

11,20

3 024 788

3 March 2026

250 000

11,18

2 794 184

4 March 2026

150 000

11,51

1 726 970

5 March 2026

150 000

11,71

1 756 484

6 March 2026

150 000

12,28

1 842 319

Total accumulated over week 10/2026

970 000

11,49

11 144 744

Total accumulated during the buyback program

13 629 594

21,13

288 001 737








All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.

Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 17,574,926 B shares and 5,013,786 C-shares as of 6 March 2026, which corresponds to 6.38% of the outstanding capital.

The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,790,721 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 331,202,009.

Summary of Truecaller's buyback programmes;

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Total transaction value
(SEK):

Oct 2022-May 2023

13 281 779

33.99

451 447 668

June 2023-May 2024

15 365 336

31.78

488 310 378

June 2024-May 2025

3 945 332

36.35

143 397 037

June 2025 -

13 629 594

21.13

288 001 737

Total accumulated

46 222 041

30.05

 1 371 156 820




For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]

About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for almost 500 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

